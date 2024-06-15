Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
United Rugby Championship

Munster lose title as Glasgow advance to URC final away to the Bulls

By PA
Munster's Alex Nankivell is shown the red card by referee Andrea Piardi (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors upset the odds to beat defending champions Munster 17-10 at their Thomond Park fortress to reach their first BKT United Rugby Championship final since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors will play the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria in next Saturday’s title decider, having boxed clever after losing two players to the sin bin and making the most of limited scoring opportunities to stun a Munster side on a 10-match winning streak.

Warriors captain Kyle Steyn’s opportunistic 23rd-minute try came when teammate Richie Gray was in the bin while Matt Fagerson also saw yellow but the visitors still led 7-3 at half-time, with Munster’s response coming from a lone Jack Crowley penalty.

Video Spacer

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV

Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV

Coming soon

Despite having 63 per cent possession and 71 per cent territory during the first half, a try eluded the Irish province and they fell further behind when Sebastian Cancelliere surged over in the 50th minute to make it 14-3.

Antoine Frisch pulled back seven points with a converted try, but the hosts had Alex Nankivell red carded and George Horne’s resulting 74th-minute penalty kick proved enough for the Scottish side.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
1.4
7
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.4
5
Entries

Following an early Crowley miss from the tee, a Sione Tuipulotu break had Franco Smith’s men pressing close in for the opening score of the match.

Mike Haley came to Munster’s rescue, and when they advanced again from successive penalties, Gray’s yellow for offside preceded Crowley’s 11th-minute penalty as Munster drew first blood in the semi-final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glasgow hit back when, after the ball went loose between Frisch and Nankivell, Steyn swooped in to score from halfway and Horne converted. The visitors were also now winning the breakdown battle and Munster were frustrated by the away side’s defence, which was brilliant at times.

Huw Jones tackled Simon Zebo into touch, and Scott Cummings and Tom Jordan both earned turnovers. Fagerson’s high tackle on Peter O’Mahony drew another yellow card for Glasgow, but Munster needed captain Tadhg Beirne to twice thwart the Warriors in quick succession.

Glasgow would not be denied 10 minutes into the second half, though, as they moved further clear. Following a Horne penalty miss, Glasgow ran a Crowley kick back with interest and the fast-breaking Jones fed Argentinian Cancelliere for a slick finish. Horne supplied the extras from the right.

With the game slipping away, Munster earned themselves a lifeline when prop Jeremy Loughman’s impressive run paved the way for Frisch to score in the left corner. Crowley’s classy conversion brought it back to a four-point game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, an error-strewn Munster failed to kick on and when Nankivell made contact with Horne’s head at a ruck, it allowed the scrum-half to book Glasgow’s flight to South Africa.

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

2

Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

3

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

4

Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

5

Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25

6

'Huge... rapid... I don't think I've seen a more complete athlete'

7

England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

8

Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

FEATURE

'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'

Leinster are stacked with Irish superstars and the URC semi-final is a delicious hors d'oevre ahead of the titanic Springbok Test series

FEATURE

Leinster 'sitting on a sharp stick' for running of the Bulls

It's uplifting for the URC that Ireland's most successful province are under pressure to deliver in Pretoria.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BeegMike 16 minutes ago
Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

2 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 19 minutes ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

27 Go to comments
A
Andrew 19 minutes ago
Injury-stricken Chiefs know ‘the job ain’t done’ after famous semi-final win

Tyrone Thompson is no mug as a hooker.replacement.

2 Go to comments
a
andy 34 minutes ago
Rapid rise: Chiefs’ Wallace Sititi goes ‘to another level’ against Canes

Hurricanes fan Sititi awesome D Mac my man of match his control was unreal and his tackling

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 42 minutes ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

The team that finished second certainly had the easiest draw through the playoffs. It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to put in another big effort after that battle.

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 59 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Good omen for the Springboks. Lekker

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 1 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What just happened?😲

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Bulls vs Leinster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eish Ireland. Warrappened?

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 3 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

O’Mahony’s problem is that he becomes fixated about getting even, IMHO that is why he’s getting hooked - he just loses the plot.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Terrible officiating, by both ref and TMO. At best it was unconscious bias. It’s the dirtiest I have seen Leinster play, and the ref didn’t notice. Or worse, he chose to ignore it. The TMO could have kept the ref honest in some key moments. Maybe he was also willing a Leinster win, or just enjoying a beer.

27 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Explain to me why Leinster are supposed to be the best club side in the world. Three years and not a single trophy.

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Had to love the stadium playing “in your head, in your head……”😂😂

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

That was the most inept display of officiating that I have ever seen!

27 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls. Virtually no Springboks in the team that can count as Springboks starters at present against a side filled with Irish caps. If the ref didnt have blinkers the score wouldve been far more favourable to the home side.

27 Go to comments
C
Charles 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls! Defeating a 15 man Ireland team + the ref. The test matches are going to be interesting.

27 Go to comments
R
Rob 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Not really alarm bells, as disappointing as that loss is people easily forget that players play differently for club and country, Ireland don’t defend like Leinster. Tight match, tough calls congrats to the bulls on a good win

27 Go to comments
S
Synergy 7 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

NH still whinging about losing the RWC to S A 😄

8 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

Refreshing to hear something so candid and positive about what’s going on behind the scenes.

9 Go to comments
M
Michele 9 hours ago
English Championship statement: ‘We have got what we came for’

Does anyone know when these plans will be implemented? I’m wondering when promotion/relegation is coming in.

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 9 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Grande Sebas! Y mas grande tu viejo! Lo envidio, a mi no me “dejan” jugar mas…😢

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final
Search