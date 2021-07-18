'Morne told me this' - Bok veteran's admission to White after shock loss to Bulls

9:37am, 18 July 2021

Veteran Springbok No10 Morne Steyn has claimed the shock South Africa A loss to the Bulls 17-14 has helped not hampered the preparations for the three test series with the British and Irish Lions.

Steyn, whose kicking won the Springboks the series against the 2009 Lions, sought out his Bulls chief Jake White, one of the most experienced coaches in world rugby, after the loss in Cape Town and put a positive spin on a result that left Bok fans wondering if their players were underdone going into the test series despite South Africa A’s victory over the Lions in mid-week.

White told Sport24: “Morne told me this is exactly what the Boks needed. They needed an opposition that fronted up physically and that played a certain way. We did that. We played a different style to what we’ve played in the Currie Cup. We wanted to do a couple of new things. The Tests start from zero. Next week, when the two sides pick their first-choice sides, that’s when the real action starts.

“From a Springbok view, no-one’s ever going to remember a friendly. People will remember the Test series, they remember the results of the big games, whether it be 1974, 1997 or 2009.The Springboks will definitely be only focusing really on what happens next week and rightly so.”

White was understandably proud of his own players who were operating without their Springbok contingent and added: “The young forwards fronted up nicely, but it’s not portent of what’s to come in the Tests. I’m very happy. The way we played was pleasing, the way we came back. That’s what will be stored in the memory bank. I know you guys want me to say there’s a crisis and that there should be some headline news about this.

“But the Boks needed a hit out and had to give some guys game-time. There’s no way that this result will be an indication of what will happen next week when the Test series starts.

“I don’t think this performance, just like the Lions against SA ‘A’, should be one that’s read too much into.”

