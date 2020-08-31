    Australian wing Monty Ioane grabbed a brace of tries as Benetton claimed a 16-9 Guinness Pro14 win at Zebre.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tommaso Allan slotted a 14th-minute penalty before replacement Ian Keatley notched a penalty goal of his own as the visitors wrestled Italian bragging rights.

    Antonio Rizzi posted three penalties for Zebre, but the hosts came up short as Benetton sealed a sixth win of the campaign.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now