Australian wing Monty Ioane grabbed a brace of tries as Benetton claimed a 16-9 Guinness Pro14 win at Zebre.
Tommaso Allan slotted a 14th-minute penalty before replacement Ian Keatley notched a penalty goal of his own as the visitors wrestled Italian bragging rights.
Antonio Rizzi posted three penalties for Zebre, but the hosts came up short as Benetton sealed a sixth win of the campaign.
