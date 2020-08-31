4:08am, 31 August 2020

Australian wing Monty Ioane grabbed a brace of tries as Benetton claimed a 16-9 Guinness Pro14 win at Zebre.

Tommaso Allan slotted a 14th-minute penalty before replacement Ian Keatley notched a penalty goal of his own as the visitors wrestled Italian bragging rights.

Antonio Rizzi posted three penalties for Zebre, but the hosts came up short as Benetton sealed a sixth win of the campaign.