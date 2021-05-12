5:46am, 12 May 2021

The stellar Harlequins career of the long-serving Mike Brown is over after the former England full-back was given a six-match suspension by an independent RFU disciplinary hearing committee for the red card he picked up last Sunday for stamping on Wasps’ Tommy Taylor.

Brown recently signed a two-year deal that will take him to Newcastle next season, bringing down the curtain on his 17-year stay at Harlequins. He would have hoped for a proper end-of-season send-off, playing for the club in the playoffs but he will now miss the Gallagher Premiership final on June 26 if Quins get there.

An RFU statement read: “Brown was shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes in the 44th minute of the match between Harlequins and Wasps on Sunday. This was for stamping or trampling, contrary to World Rugby law 9.12.

“He accepted the charge and was given a six-week suspension by the independent disciplinary panel (Matthew Weaver – chair – with Rob Vickerman and Mitch Read). Brown’s free to play date will be determined once the club’s fixture list is finalised.

“The panel reviewed extensive video footage which included numerous angles and speeds and heard direct evidence from the player as to his actions and intentions. Having considered the totality of the evidence the panel was satisfied that while this was a stamp to the head, it was not deliberate.

“Given the location of the contact and the nature of the actions the panel considered that this was a top-end entry point but that there was no reason to go above the starting point of twelve weeks. The player has an unblemished disciplinary record over a long and illustrious career.

“He accepted the charge at the earliest opportunity and impressed the panel with his honesty and obvious contrition throughout the hearing. The panel had no hesitation in allowing the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent.

“The panel would encourage supporters of the game to avoid viewing this as nothing more than a brief video on social media which does not capture the full nature of the incident.”

BROWN MISSES THE FOLLOWING MATCHES

May 15: Leicester Tigers v Harlequins

May 29: Harlequins v Bath Rugby

June 4: Sale Sharks v Harlequins

June 12: Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons

Plus two additional fixtures to be confirmed once the schedule is known

