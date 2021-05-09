Harlequins fullback Mike Brown may have effectively brought his career at the west London club to a premature end after he was red-carded for standing on a Wasps’ player’s face.

Brown was shown a straight red card by referee Wayne after the incident in the 43rd of Harlequins game with Wasps at the Twickenham Stoop was reviewed by the TMO Stuart Terheege.

Both Barnes and Terheege both agreed that Brown was conscious of where Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor was when he stood on his face.

“It’s highly reckless. He’s stood down and it’s on someone’s head,” said Barnes.

“He’s conscious the player is there,” said Terheege. ‘He’s absolutely conscious and he’s not pulled. As he stands up, he has to know he’s there.”

The incident doesn’t look good for Brown and the former England fullback and as he was shown a straight red it will automatically be cited by citing officer Nick Wood. If he is found guilty he is likely to receive a ban that will almost certainly see him banned for the rest of the Gallagher Premiership season.

The 35-yar-old is set to switch to Newcastle Falcons this summer, ending a 15-year career with Harlequins. Capped 72 times by England, the 35-year-old holds Harlequins’ all-time appearance record having played over 350 times for the London club.

