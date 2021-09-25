Mike Blair's Edinburgh off to perfect URC start at Scarlet's expense

3:29pm, 25 September 2021

Edinburgh got their United Rugby Championship campaign off to an excellent start as they gave new head coach Mike Blair a 26-22 bonus-point victory over Scarlets in his first competitive match in charge.

The visitors, for whom Dwayne Peel also oversaw his first league game, were in contention right to the death at the newly-named Dam Health Stadium and will feel they could and should have taken more than a losing bonus point home with them.

In the end, however, Edinburgh’s defiant defence won the day while earlier they had taken charge thanks to some excellent attacking from new signings Henry Immelman and Ben Vellacott as well as established star Darcy Graham.

The Scotland winger grabbed two of Edinburgh’s four tries, the others coming from Blair Kinghorn, who converted three, and Mark Bennett.

Scarlets’ trio of tries came from Steff Evans, Kieran Hardy and Johnny McNicholl while Dan Jones had a penalty and a conversion and substitute Sam Costelow added two points.

Scarlets were on top virtually throughout the first quarter but only had Evans’ score to show for their efforts.

After withstanding heavy pressure, Edinburgh eventually cut loose and took the lead through tries from Kinghorn and Bennett and although Dan Jones reduced the deficit by three, Edinburgh had the last word in the half.

Graham’s try went unconverted but a 19-8 lead at the break was far better than Edinburgh could have expected after their difficult opening quarter.

In the second half, Hardy’s converted score made it a four-point game but then Graham, fed by Vellacott, blasted through the broken defence to leave Kinghorn a simple conversion.

McNicholl kept Scarlets in contention with his try and Edinburgh had to live on their nerves in the final few minutes.

But they held on and now head for their first away game against Benetton in Treviso with morale high.

They put 50 points on the Italians here in a pre-season friendly but know they can expect a tougher battle this time round.