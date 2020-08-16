4:50am, 16 August 2020

Worcester Warriors Melani Nanai has apologised to Gloucester winger Jonny May on Twitter for the red card tackle that saw the England wing removed from the field of play for a HIA.

May’s first appearance in a Gloucester shirt since 2017 lasted less than 20 minutes at Sixways on Saturday as the newly signed winger was forced off the field injured following his involvement in the red-carded tackle.

The 30-year-old England international generated many headlines in April when he decided to rejoin Gloucester following three unfulfilled seasons at Leicester Tigers.

However, his first run-out for Gloucester since a May 2017 Premiership appearance versus Exeter at Kingsholm was cut short less than a quarter of the way through his club’s resumption of their 2019/20 league campaign.

Tackled by Nanai in the 18th minute, he was left injured on the ground following the collision. With play stopped, Gloucester physios rushed to his aid while referee Christophe Ridley checked the incident with his TMO, Keith Lewis.

Replays suggested that the shoulder of Worcester full-back Nanai, the 27-year-old Samoan who came to the Premiership via the Super Rugby Blues in the summer of 2019, collided with May’s head, resulting in the red card decision. May was taken off for a HIA and didn’t return.

Nanai copped it on the chin on Twitter, apologising for the botched tackle. “Just wanted to say sorry to Jonny May, my teammates, the staff at Worcester Warriors and all our fans for yesterday. It wasn’t my intention to tackle that way and sending my best to Jonny and the Gloucester team for the rest of the season.”

Just wanted to say sorry to @J0nnyMay, my team mates, the staff @WorcsWarriors and all our fans for yesterday. It wasn’t my intention to tackle that way & sending my best to Jonny and the Gloucester team for the rest of the season ?? — Melani Nanai (@nanai_melani) August 16, 2020

