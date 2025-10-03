Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Bath battle wild conditions and triple injury blow to beat Sale

By PA
BATH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Cameron Redpath of Bath Rugby celebrates scoring his team's second try during the Gallagher PREM match between Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks at The Recreation Ground on October 03, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Bath were made to work, and it was not until Max Ojomoh’s try two minutes from time that they put the game to bed as they recorded a 28-16 win over Sale.

It was a nervous display, and Ojomoh scored the bonus-point try in the 78th minute.

But head of rugby Johann van Graan will be just as concerned at the injury toll with second rows Charlie Ewels and Quinn Roux, limping off to be followed by Ted Hill.

With Ojomoh still minding the number 10 shirt before Finn Russell’s expected return to action next week, it was down to Bath’s ever-reliable skipper Ben Spencer to steer his side home, converting all four tries and kicking nervelessly out of hand.

Sale struck first with a George Ford penalty after Bath failed to clear their lines from the kick-off.

When the ball squirted free just outside the Bath 22, Ollie Lawrence suddenly burst out of defence with Henry Arundell on his shoulder.

A one-handed offload sent the left wing away, and he made the conversion fairly straightforward for Spencer to put Bath 7-3 ahead.

Ewels struggled on with a leg injury until being replaced by Ross Molony, and there were anxious faces in the home coaches’ box when Roux went down in obvious pain from a knock to his knee.

Points Flow Chart

Bath lead by 12
Time in lead
74
Mins in lead
4
94%
% Of Game In Lead
5%
85%
Possession Last 10 min
15%
7
Points Last 10 min
0

After surviving a spell of sustained Bath pressure, the masterly Ford added a snap drop goal on 19 minutes. Spencer answered with a raking 60-metre kick upfield, which earned a line-out inside the visitors’ 22, and a simple wrap-around move saw Tom Dunn put Cameron Redpath over unopposed, with Spencer adding the points.

Although Ford hit the post with a penalty downwind – Warr had to steady the ball for each kick – the fly-half landed yet another drop goal on 33 minutes. But with Ernst van Rhyn in the sin bin for a cynical penalty under his own posts, Beno Obano forced his way over for the third Bath try, again converted by Spencer to establish a 21-9 lead at the break.

Sale regrouped to score the first points of the second half, a close-range touchdown by Nathan Jibulu, converted by Ford, to narrow the margin to five points. Meanwhile, more rain swept in to make catching the ball a perilous business, especially in the line-out.

Van Graan was now on the touchline delivering instructions, but with Roux now off the field, his side was struggling to win usable possession and conceding too many penalties.

Bath spurned a kickable penalty for a tap, but Sale’s defence held firm. The visitors even broke free, chasing a dangerous loose ball downfield, but conceded a penalty for a shove off the ball.

After a missed penalty by Spencer, Ojomoh put the result beyond doubt by touching down his captain’s deft chip over the defence to secure the try bonus point.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments