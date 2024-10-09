Northern Edition

Mark Mapletoft rewarded for U20s title double with England A role

By Liam Heagney
England U20s coach Mark Mapletoft (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Mark Mapletoft has been rewarded for his excellence in guiding England to their World Rugby U20 Championship title last July by being named England A team coach for next month’s clash with Australia A in London.

Shelved in 2016, the RFU revived the A-team concept earlier in 2024 for a February match against a Portugal development XV that had Gloucester’s George Skivington at the helm. They have since announced further fixtures versus the Australians and Ireland A, with Mapletoft named as head coach for the first of these two matches.

He will take charge of a coaching staff that includes U20s colleagues Andy Titterrell, Nathan Catt and Haydn Thomas (of Exeter) as well as Bath’s Lee Blackett, who joins as attack coach.

A statement read: “England U20 men’s head coach Mark Mapletoft will lead the England squad against Australia A this autumn as the team’s head coach. The England A side return to face Australia A at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday, November 17, in what is the first of two scheduled fixtures for the team this season.

“After guiding the U20 men to a ‘double’ Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship victory in 2024, Mapletoft is entrusted with the opportunity to head-up the programme in November as the England men’s pathway strengthens its alignment across age groups.

“The former men’s A and senior men’s international boasts a distinguished playing career at clubs such as Gloucester, Harlequins and London Irish, making his move into coaching alongside Nigel Redman in the RFU pathway in his first spell back in 2007. Mapletoft then spent a decade at Harlequins before returning to England, firstly as U18 men’s assistant coach and then as U20s head coach as of May 2023.

“Mapletoft will be accompanied by former England British and Irish Lions international and current U20 men’s assistant coach, Andy Titterrell, as the team’s designated forwards coach. Additionally, the duo will be bolstered by the inclusion of pathway scrum coach Nathan Catt and key U20 men’s strength and conditioning, medical and operational staff for the game.

“Lee Blackett of Bath and Exeter Chiefs’ Haydn Thomas join the coaching ticket as attack and defence coaches respectively. Blackett had previous coaching stints at Rotherham Titans, Wasps and Scarlets before joining the Somerset side in 2023, whilst Chiefs’ senior coach Thomas played a crucial role in the England U20 men’s recent silverware as defensive coordinator.

“The exciting coaching team was chosen by the RFU in consultation with Premiership Rugby, with the selection of the match day 23 determined by senior men’s head coach Steve Borthwick and RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea.”

Mapletoft said: “It’s an honour to be asked to take on this role with England A in November, I’m very proud and also grateful to be entrusted with the responsibility to preside over a very intriguing fixture.

“It’s important that the coaches and I maintain our work alongside Conor and Steve to ensure continued development for the best young players in our system. We want to demonstrate that we have a clear, linear progression for talent from age-grade to the pinnacle of English rugby.

“Just as with the other pathway and senior sides, we demand players embrace the opportunity and adapt to the England environment with new coaches and players. We can’t wait to get started.”

O’Shea added: “We are excited to see Mark and Andy continue their pathway work with this team, with Lee and Haydn completing an outstanding coaching team. The A team is and always will be a great development opportunity for coaches and players alike, and there will be a different group of coaches in place from the clubs for our A game in February against Ireland when Mark and Andy are with the U20 men during the Six Nations.

“The upcoming games offer a platform for emerging players in the English game and show a commitment to an ambitious, unified and winning England. Any fixture between England and Australia is special and we anticipate this game at The Stoop in November will be no different, both and on and off the pitch, as we look to inspire the next generation of England Rugby supporters.”

England men’s A coaching staff (vs Australia A)
Mark Mapletoft – Head coach
Andy Titterrell – Forwards coach
Nathan Catt – Pathway scrum coach
Lee Blackett – Attack coach
Haydn Thomas – Defence coach

Latest Features

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

Domestic derbies and national rivalries are a rich part of rugby offering compelling drama.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

I'm obsessed with giving players debuts because 1. It sends a message to players coming through our domestic system that their form will be rewarded.


Players like Cameron Hanekom, Jordan Hendrikse, Boogieman, Henco van Wyk should be incentivised to keep playing well. And get a shot.


2. Same answer as you - now is the time though, at the beginning of a 4 year cycle.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Which one? I replied with "General Depth".

67 Go to comments
D
DP 29 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

What's your team of the tournament? etc etc

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

If your B Team beat our B Team, then yes, your B Team is better than our B Team.


But to to draw the conclusion that your B Team is better than our B Team because your B Team beat another team is childish.

370 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I suspect that Turdlough is Ben Smith.

370 Go to comments
M
MO 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Razor does have a conundrum - Will Jordan scores tries! The majority of his AB career has been wing, but his favoured position is Full Back. Is Will Jordan an exceptional fullback? The answer is probably NO. He's not especially good under the high ball. He's not especially good kicking out of defense. And he's not an especially good tackler or last defender. But he does score tries!


However, I believe Razor is being myopic in his team selections and game plan. This year was the year to try different things. Everyone would accept losses this year if he was really trying different combos


But in reality he's not... I think Ioane is an amazing winger. He's a good defender at center but he creates nothing at center because for 3 years now his passing and distrubution skills have remained poor. But Razor persists and doesn't give Proctor a chance. The problem is compounded for our centers because Jordie is not a good distributor either - so in the end the ball rarely gets to the wing unless DMAC does a cross field kick. Jordie and/or Reiko bashing the ball up is just so damn predictable.


Scooter is a good player, but after 9 games his leadership must be under question. Furthermore in the 7 games he has captained, I believe the leadership burden has affected his game.


Is Scooter a world class 4 - absolutley not. But unlike Rassie who converted PSDT to the blindside role - Razor has not contemplated doing the same with Scooter.

22 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"Argentina do it" (sic).


When will these "pundits" realize that Argentina has no choice as there is NO professional league at home.


There is SLAR (Latin America, full of second class Argies) and MLR (USA with plenty of Argies too), but NO pro league at home. Thereby, all Pumas players come from France/England and maybe Italy.


Some "graduate" from SLAR to Europe via Pumas apprenticeship, but they don't play at home.


By the way, Nick, how do you see Santi Grondona playing? He has not been selected lately. But back row is where the Pumas have plenty of good options, so it has to be hard.

16 Go to comments
M
MP 1 hour ago
Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Wriggle and giggle. That's what we called Loigue.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

I don't see George at 10 as a loss, though she does kick the odd 50:22. Powell will do just as well and is more mobile.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

I'm not sure whether Jo Yapp will be pleased or not. Caslick has no real pedigree in 15s. I'd have said she was a flanker, does she have the speed for a full back?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

administrators look to come up with all sorts of madcap schemes

100% agree. Fix the basics and the schemes will take care of themselves. That's not easy, but its the way forward.

1 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's a great player, I read somewhere though that he's inelligible

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Gotta milk every last drop of talent outta him!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

If Tua wants to play for Aussie I guess he'll be in, next best thing at 12 to Kev and Hunter.

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Hmmm...Oh well, he's here now, so let's make the most of him I say

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tall about a speculator of a deal M! The Hamster was really hoisting the Hail Mary on that one eh?

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Pone has a lot of upside, and there were grounds fro hope in that one game for the Tahs when he gave a dominant scrum performance. Just needs more top guidance.


Not sure if Quade will get back in, may depend on his connection with Joe!?

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Ha ha.

He's in my team only because Tua may be unavailable because he's a Kiwi, and would set out to undermine the team from within..etc

16 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Personally thought Malia was much better than Fassi in all the games I watched but other than that on reflection it’s pretty spot on, maybe Clarke for Arrendse as he surprised me but again it’s a personal selection

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

'The Romanian Rambler' - priceless AD 🤣


Melbourne Roar midfielder - intentional Freudian slipper??🤣 We don't speak that word around here!


But seriously, I do feel there are grounds for hope if they can give the youngsters some extra help to develop them quicker. It is a race against time and they need a fast-track which is not only provided by coaching but mentorship...

16 Go to comments
