Mark Mapletoft rewarded for U20s title double with England A role

Mark Mapletoft has been rewarded for his excellence in guiding England to their World Rugby U20 Championship title last July by being named England A team coach for next month’s clash with Australia A in London.

Shelved in 2016, the RFU revived the A-team concept earlier in 2024 for a February match against a Portugal development XV that had Gloucester’s George Skivington at the helm. They have since announced further fixtures versus the Australians and Ireland A, with Mapletoft named as head coach for the first of these two matches.

He will take charge of a coaching staff that includes U20s colleagues Andy Titterrell, Nathan Catt and Haydn Thomas (of Exeter) as well as Bath’s Lee Blackett, who joins as attack coach.

A statement read: “England U20 men’s head coach Mark Mapletoft will lead the England squad against Australia A this autumn as the team’s head coach. The England A side return to face Australia A at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday, November 17, in what is the first of two scheduled fixtures for the team this season.

“After guiding the U20 men to a ‘double’ Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship victory in 2024, Mapletoft is entrusted with the opportunity to head-up the programme in November as the England men’s pathway strengthens its alignment across age groups.

“The former men’s A and senior men’s international boasts a distinguished playing career at clubs such as Gloucester, Harlequins and London Irish, making his move into coaching alongside Nigel Redman in the RFU pathway in his first spell back in 2007. Mapletoft then spent a decade at Harlequins before returning to England, firstly as U18 men’s assistant coach and then as U20s head coach as of May 2023.

“Mapletoft will be accompanied by former England British and Irish Lions international and current U20 men’s assistant coach, Andy Titterrell, as the team’s designated forwards coach. Additionally, the duo will be bolstered by the inclusion of pathway scrum coach Nathan Catt and key U20 men’s strength and conditioning, medical and operational staff for the game.

“Lee Blackett of Bath and Exeter Chiefs’ Haydn Thomas join the coaching ticket as attack and defence coaches respectively. Blackett had previous coaching stints at Rotherham Titans, Wasps and Scarlets before joining the Somerset side in 2023, whilst Chiefs’ senior coach Thomas played a crucial role in the England U20 men’s recent silverware as defensive coordinator.

“The exciting coaching team was chosen by the RFU in consultation with Premiership Rugby, with the selection of the match day 23 determined by senior men’s head coach Steve Borthwick and RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea.”

Mapletoft said: “It’s an honour to be asked to take on this role with England A in November, I’m very proud and also grateful to be entrusted with the responsibility to preside over a very intriguing fixture.

“It’s important that the coaches and I maintain our work alongside Conor and Steve to ensure continued development for the best young players in our system. We want to demonstrate that we have a clear, linear progression for talent from age-grade to the pinnacle of English rugby.

“Just as with the other pathway and senior sides, we demand players embrace the opportunity and adapt to the England environment with new coaches and players. We can’t wait to get started.”

O’Shea added: “We are excited to see Mark and Andy continue their pathway work with this team, with Lee and Haydn completing an outstanding coaching team. The A team is and always will be a great development opportunity for coaches and players alike, and there will be a different group of coaches in place from the clubs for our A game in February against Ireland when Mark and Andy are with the U20 men during the Six Nations.

“The upcoming games offer a platform for emerging players in the English game and show a commitment to an ambitious, unified and winning England. Any fixture between England and Australia is special and we anticipate this game at The Stoop in November will be no different, both and on and off the pitch, as we look to inspire the next generation of England Rugby supporters.”

England men’s A coaching staff (vs Australia A)

Mark Mapletoft – Head coach

Andy Titterrell – Forwards coach

Nathan Catt – Pathway scrum coach

Lee Blackett – Attack coach

Haydn Thomas – Defence coach

