Borthwick selects Skivington to coach England A against Portugal

Gloucester head coach George Skivington has been selected by Steve Borthwick and RFU director of performance Conor O’Shea to coach England A against Portugal next month at Welford Road.

Skivington will lead a squad selected by Borthwick against Os Lobos on February 25, and will be supported by his defence coach at Kingsholm, Dom Waldouck. Sam Vesty will join as attack coach from the free-scoring Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton Saints.

“It’s a massive honour to be asked by Conor O’Shea and Steve Borthwick to lead the England Men’s A team next month,” said Skivington after being confirmed as coach. “I recognise the trust they have placed in me with this opportunity, and I look forward to linking up with the coaching group and the squad in February.”

The match will see the 41-year-old Skivington return to the England A set-up for the first time since his playing days, where he captained the team, under the title England Saxons. He featured in the side that triumphed over Portugal 66-0 in 2009, as did Waldouck in the centres.

Vesty said: “It’s always a privilege and an honour to be asked to help support England, to wear a Red Rose on your chest and to compete at a high level, so I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to work with some of the best young talent in the country. We’ll be encouraging these players to go out and play what’s in front of them, getting their eyes up and putting their best foot forward – both in terms of playing well in the game against Portugal, but also hopefully progressing on to further honours with England.

“It’s a great learning and development opportunity as well for me to experience a different environment, working with different players and coaches, and I’ll head into camp with a really open mind.”

O’Shea said: “On behalf of the RFU, I’d like to thank both Gloucester and Northampton, alongside Premiership Rugby, for their collaboration and effort in assembling what is a very exciting coaching panel ahead of our Men’s A fixture against Portugal next month.

“We’re fortunate to possess a coaching staff boasting a wealth of experience in the game that totals decades and will be a fantastic match for the appropriate challenge of Os Lobos.

“Each member of the coaching staff was picked with the consideration of their ability to develop young players and bringing international talent to the top of English rugby.

“This fixture, as well as the England Men’s A games to come, aims to elevate that platform and build a consistent pathway for young English players into the senior level of the game in this country.”