Former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa is back in training with Wasps after three months out of action with groin and shoulder injuries which prevented him from playing for his club in their October 2020 Gallagher Premiership final loss to Exeter at Twickenham. 

The 28-year-old was enjoying an impressive 2019/20 debut season at the Ricoh Arena, guiding Wasps to a home Premiership semi-final against Bristol.

However, he only managed a few minutes of that match as he was forced off with a groin injury after scoring the opening try. Although Wasps went on to win, the injury ruled him out of the final and it was decided that the 24-cap All Black should use the layoff to also undergo surgery to address a shoulder problem. 

In his absence Wasps won their only two pool matches in the now-suspended Heineken Champions Cup, which could potentially net them a round of 16 home tie with Exeter, while they are also in fifth place in the Premiership after four wins in six outings, leaving them just five points behind leaders Bristol.

The club season in England will shortly resume following its two-week January circuit breaker and the powerhouse Fekitoa has shared a photo of himself training in the hope he could be in contention for selection when Wasps restart a January 31 Premiership game at home to Harlequins. 

“Excited to be back in full training with the boys,” he wrote on Instagram. “Short break with injury but I’m back with the batteries fully charged. Returning stronger and more motivated than ever.”

Fekitoa’s teammate Brad Shields is also nearing a return following an ankle injury in the opening game of this season against Bristol. After a shaky start, Wasps were the form team in England going into this mid-season break having beaten Exeter and Bath on consecutive weeks and scoring 86 points across the two fixtures. 

