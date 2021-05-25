Major setback for Scotland's Cameron Redpath as Bath confirm he faces surgery on Wednesday

1:55pm, 25 May 2021

New Scotland midfielder Cameron Redpath is unlikely to play again this year after Bath confirmed he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in their recent Gallagher Premiership loss to Sale and will now undergo surgery this Wednesday.

A son of ex-Scottish skipper Bryan, the former England age-grade international burst into prominence in early February with a storming Six Nations debut for Gregor Townsend’s side in the round one Twickenham win over England.

Redpath presented with a neck issue the following morning which curtailed his maiden Test level campaign and his return since then to action at Bath has now resulted in an even more serious injury.

Scotland has been looking forward to getting Redpath back into the fold for their summer tour which features matches against Georgia and Romania, but the midfielder will be marked absent not only from those games but also his country’s series of November internationals.

A statement from his club read: “Bath can confirm Cameron Redpath has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. The centre sustained the injury in the Gallagher Premiership match against Sale Sharks on Friday, May 14.

“The rehab team will work with the 21-year-old after his surgery to allow him to be back to his best as soon as possible. Everyone at Bath is with Cameron every step of the way and wish him a speedy recovery.” It is the second ACL setback of Redpath’s fledgling career as he was chosen by Eddie Jones to tour South Africa with England in 2018, an opportunity he missed out on due to injury.

Redpath spent nine weeks on the sidelines with this February’s neck injury, returning to play for Bath in their April 9 Challenge Cup quarter-final win over London Irish. However, despite being an early try-scorer against Sale five weeks later, he limped out of the action at the very end of the 20-24 Premiership loss and won’t be seen in action again for quite a considerable time.

