Bristol Bears captain Steven Luatua has dispelled any rumours that he may be leaving Ashton Gate at the end of the season with a simple Tweet today.

The 15-cap All Black had been linked with a move away at the end of the season, and has even been linked with Super Rugby’s future team Moana Pasifika.

But the 30-year-old quashed those rumours this week with this message on Twitter: “Some noise that I’m off contract? Sorry to say, unlucky Bristol Bears you’re stuck with me for a couple more years.”

Luatua signed a two-year contract extension in 2018 which ran until the end of this season. However, Bristol Live have confirmed that the former All Black was one of 33 players who signed a new contract last summer and will remain with the Bears until 2023.

This will please all Bristol fans as the Kiwi has been one of the architects of the Bears’ revolution in the past five years under Pat Lam. He joined in 2017 when Bristol were in the Greene King IPA Championship and guided them to the Challenge Cup last season (although he missed the final). Bristol also sit comfortably at the top of the Gallagher Premiership this season with five rounds remaining.