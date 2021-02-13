Wales new star Louis Rees-Zammit is creating waves in all sorts of places after a starring two try performance over Scotland in round two of the Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

His starring role came after scoring in the win over Ireland last week, with now three tries in in his first two Six Nations appearances this year.

His popularity is skyrocketing across multiple demographics, the most startling of which is with young females on Twitter & TikTok who have become enamoured with the 20-year-old star.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
RugbyPass Offload | Calcutta Cup and George North

Rees-Zammit is becoming a figurehead for Generation Z, who owns an account on the popular Chinese music sharing app where fellow female TikTokers were falling over themselves upon finding it.

The Welsh wing’s account was swamped with comments from swooning ladies ready to make ‘LRZ’ the poster boy of Welsh rugby.

Many commented they are ‘simping’ him, a term which means to ‘perform excessive sympathy and attention toward another person’.

They were clammering to tag their friends after finding his account, and let Rees-Zammit himself know of their availability for Valentine’s day.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan wrote “I’m free on 14th feb btw, like not one plan at all x x x x’ another wrote ‘get me to Cardiff Uni now’, ‘he’s finally got TikTok omg’.

The account was inundated with hundreds of comments of a similar vein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some TikTokers proclaimed their ‘FYP’ is all about him, the ‘for your page’ home section of videos that the algorithm self-selects for each individual based on previous viewings.

TikTok wasn’t the only platform in a flutter, with plenty on Twitter making it known that Rees-Zammit is now the hottest property in the game.

One fan wrote ‘I love my boyfriend but louis rees zammit xxx’ and there were more accounts trying to reach Louis in time for Valentine’s Day.

With rugby needing to engage with a younger audience, Louis Rees-Zammit’s new found stardom with a relatively untapped demographic could be a door opener for rugby.

Wales and the Six Nations will hopefully capitalise on this new audience and break a new frontier into the world of TikTok.

A Louis Rees-Zammit poster could be on the wall of every teenage bedroom by the end of this year’s Six Nations if LRZ-mania continues, while the 20-year-old may need to hire admin help for his TikTok to manage all the replies.

Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now