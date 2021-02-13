9:28pm, 13 February 2021

Wales new star Louis Rees-Zammit is creating waves in all sorts of places after a starring two try performance over Scotland in round two of the Six Nations.

His starring role came after scoring in the win over Ireland last week, with now three tries in in his first two Six Nations appearances this year.

His popularity is skyrocketing across multiple demographics, the most startling of which is with young females on Twitter & TikTok who have become enamoured with the 20-year-old star.

Rees-Zammit is becoming a figurehead for Generation Z, who owns an account on the popular Chinese music sharing app where fellow female TikTokers were falling over themselves upon finding it.

The Welsh wing’s account was swamped with comments from swooning ladies ready to make ‘LRZ’ the poster boy of Welsh rugby.

Many commented they are ‘simping’ him, a term which means to ‘perform excessive sympathy and attention toward another person’.

They were clammering to tag their friends after finding his account, and let Rees-Zammit himself know of their availability for Valentine’s day.

One fan wrote “I’m free on 14th feb btw, like not one plan at all x x x x’ another wrote ‘get me to Cardiff Uni now’, ‘he’s finally got TikTok omg’.

The account was inundated with hundreds of comments of a similar vein.

Some TikTokers proclaimed their ‘FYP’ is all about him, the ‘for your page’ home section of videos that the algorithm self-selects for each individual based on previous viewings.

TikTok wasn’t the only platform in a flutter, with plenty on Twitter making it known that Rees-Zammit is now the hottest property in the game.

One fan wrote ‘I love my boyfriend but louis rees zammit xxx’ and there were more accounts trying to reach Louis in time for Valentine’s Day.

louis rees-zammit i am free feb 14th just saying feb 14th i will be free. i have no plans on feb 14th. — leia? (@leiaseren) February 13, 2021

I love my boyfriend but louis rees zammit xxx — courtney shaw ? (@courtneypshaw) February 13, 2021

Louis Rees-Zammit – that is all ? — Shannon (@WhiteRoses_95) February 13, 2021

Bet Louis Rees Zammit is loving the amount of tiktoks 18 year old girls are making of him……… well for some. — Conormahon (@Conormahon14) February 13, 2021

Only now able to write – so gutted????????????????- we tried , we lost but WOW that Welsh wonder kid Louis Rees Zammit is something special @blackoutbedford #GuinnessSixNations #SCOvWAL — ?? Moira ?? (@dancingmoira) February 13, 2021

Mad to think how Louis Rees Zammit has played 4 times internationally and already has the entire county simping over him ???????? — Sam Meek (@sam280700) February 13, 2021

With rugby needing to engage with a younger audience, Louis Rees-Zammit’s new found stardom with a relatively untapped demographic could be a door opener for rugby.

Wales and the Six Nations will hopefully capitalise on this new audience and break a new frontier into the world of TikTok.

A Louis Rees-Zammit poster could be on the wall of every teenage bedroom by the end of this year’s Six Nations if LRZ-mania continues, while the 20-year-old may need to hire admin help for his TikTok to manage all the replies.