7:59am, 30 July 2020

London Irish have confirmed the signing of former Ealing Trailfinders hooker Matt Cornish. At just 23 years of age, Cornish has experienced plenty of time on the rugby field, mustering up over 90 appearances for Ealing.

Amongst his career development pathway, the hooker notably spent a season with London Irish Wild Geese, the top ranked men’s team of London Irish Amateurs, and his performances for the Wild Geese saw him rewarded with an England Counties tour to Canada.

The season with the Wild Geese proved to be a crucial one for Cornish, earning himself a contract in the Championship with Ealing. Now, after a stint with the Trailfinders, Cornish returns to Hazelwood to continue his journey under the London Irish name.

“Matt has built up a good amount of experience in his short career and we are looking forward to seeing his development continue with us here at Hazelwood” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“It is a brilliant story that Matt has come through a journey that includes the London Irish Wild Geese and now has returned to Hazelwood with the professional team. It shows the close link between the two clubs and hopefully this can continue in the future.”

When commenting on joining London Irish, Matt said: “London Irish is a great club steeped in history and I am very excited to be here.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the London Irish Wild Geese, and it is nice to now be back at Hazelwood with the professional team. The club has an impressive squad and I can’t wait to take to the field with them.”

