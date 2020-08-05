11:42am, 05 August 2020

Former London Irish Academy graduate Ross Neal has joined up with the club once again, on a short-term deal, while Sebastian de Chaves has also agreed to return to the club on a short-term deal from Newcastle Falcons.

Neal, who has an agreement to return to the MLR with Seattle Seawolves once their season resumes, has begun training with the Exiles at Hazelwood in an effort to stay fit and will be available to play matches when the Gallagher Premiership restarts.

The centre, who is also comfortable on the wing, made 13 appearances and scored three tries for Wasps before making the move across the pond to pursue a new challenge.

“Even though this is a short-term agreement, I am delighted to be back involved with London Irish” said Neal.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to train in a great environment and will help wherever I can.”

Second row de Chaves, who departed Irish before the 2019/20 season, has made 60 appearances in the green jersey and was named Player of the Season for 2016/17.

The South African played a big part in Newcastle’s return to the Gallagher Premiership and run in the Championship Cup.

“It feels great to be back at Hazelwood and be back in the Irish kit” explained de Chaves.

“They are great bunch of guys, so I am looking forward to getting stuck in again.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ross and Seb back to the club, albeit on short-term deals” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“They train hard and are good people to have in the squad going back into the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership.”

