Star All Blacks lock Scott Barrett has put pen to paper to re-commit his services to New Zealand Rugby in a deal that will see him through to the 2023 World Cup in France.
An announcement was made on Tuesday of NZR’s recapture of the 26-year-old second rower, with All Blacks head coach Ian Foster quick to praise the Crusaders captain’s three-year contract extension.
“This is massive news for New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks,” Foster said in a statement.
“Scott has already made an outstanding contribution to the team since making his debut back in 2016 and we know the best is yet to come. It’s really exciting for the future having him re-signed.”
Barrett’s re-signing undoubtedly bolsters New Zealand’s depth at lock.
The acquisition of the 36-test star means the All Blacks will have a full complement of second rowers to pick from in the coming years, with the likes of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock also locked in on deals that run through to the end of 2023.
The move also echoes that of Barrett’s older brother and star All Blacks playmaker Beauden, who last year signed a lengthy contract extension that not only saw him commit to NZR until 2023, but also resulted in a high-profile transfer from the Hurricanes to the Blues.
After making his debut for the All Blacks against Ireland in Chicago four years ago, the younger Barrett has become an integral figure within the national set-up, featuring regularly in match day squads under former head coach Steve Hansen.
Predominantly a lock, Barrett has also shown his adeptness at blindside flanker, where he has played on occasion for the All Blacks.
He has also proven his quality at Super Rugby level, playing a vital role in the Crusaders’ hat-trick of Super Rugby titles between 2017 and 2019 before being made skipper for the 2020 campaign in the absence of Whitelock, who was on sabbatical in Japan.
Barrett becomes just the sixth All Black to re-sign through until the next World Cup, joining Beauden, Retallick, Whitelock, experienced midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and promising one-cap prop Tyrel Lomax.
All Blacks contract expiry dates
2020
Mitchell Drummond
Matt Duffie
Gareth Evans
Jack Goodhue
Vaea Fifita
Shannon Frizell
Luke Jacobson
Josh Ioane
Nepo Laulala
Atu Moli
Angus Ta’avao
Patrick Tuipulotu
2021
Asafo Aumua
Sam Cane
Dane Coles
Braydon Ennor
Bryn Hall
Nathan Harris
David Havili
Akira Ioane
Ngani Laumape
Damian McKenzie
Nehe Milner-Skudder
TJ Perenara
Ardie Savea
Aaron Smith
Codie Taylor
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Karl Tu’unukuafe
Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Brad Weber
2022
Jordie Barrett
George Bridge
Liam Coltman
Rieko Ioane
Joe Moody
Richie Mo’unga
Sevu Reece
2023
Beauden Barrett
Scott Barrett
Anton Lienert-Brown
Tyrel Lomax
Brodie Retallick
Sam Whitelock
Unknown
Brett Cameron
Recommended
- 'One of the biggest eaters I've ever seen': The All Blacks star's diet that astonished Dan Carter
- Scarlets confirm former All Black Franks and academy coach Kelly will join new-look coaching set-up
- Wales star 'grabbed' All Blacks scrumhalf Justin Marshall by the throat in tunnel altercation
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now