11:54pm, 18 May 2020

Star All Blacks lock Scott Barrett has put pen to paper to re-commit his services to New Zealand Rugby in a deal that will see him through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

An announcement was made on Tuesday of NZR’s recapture of the 26-year-old second rower, with All Blacks head coach Ian Foster quick to praise the Crusaders captain’s three-year contract extension.

“This is massive news for New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks,” Foster said in a statement.

NZ Super Rugby teams training compilation

“Scott has already made an outstanding contribution to the team since making his debut back in 2016 and we know the best is yet to come. It’s really exciting for the future having him re-signed.”

Barrett’s re-signing undoubtedly bolsters New Zealand’s depth at lock.

The acquisition of the 36-test star means the All Blacks will have a full complement of second rowers to pick from in the coming years, with the likes of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock also locked in on deals that run through to the end of 2023.

The move also echoes that of Barrett’s older brother and star All Blacks playmaker Beauden, who last year signed a lengthy contract extension that not only saw him commit to NZR until 2023, but also resulted in a high-profile transfer from the Hurricanes to the Blues.

ADVERTISEMENT

After making his debut for the All Blacks against Ireland in Chicago four years ago, the younger Barrett has become an integral figure within the national set-up, featuring regularly in match day squads under former head coach Steve Hansen.

Predominantly a lock, Barrett has also shown his adeptness at blindside flanker, where he has played on occasion for the All Blacks.

He has also proven his quality at Super Rugby level, playing a vital role in the Crusaders’ hat-trick of Super Rugby titles between 2017 and 2019 before being made skipper for the 2020 campaign in the absence of Whitelock, who was on sabbatical in Japan.

Barrett becomes just the sixth All Black to re-sign through until the next World Cup, joining Beauden, Retallick, Whitelock, experienced midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and promising one-cap prop Tyrel Lomax.

All Blacks contract expiry dates

2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell Drummond

Matt Duffie

Gareth Evans

Jack Goodhue

Vaea Fifita

Shannon Frizell

Luke Jacobson

Josh Ioane

Nepo Laulala

Atu Moli

Angus Ta’avao

Patrick Tuipulotu

2021

Asafo Aumua

Sam Cane

Dane Coles

Braydon Ennor

Bryn Hall

Nathan Harris

David Havili

Akira Ioane

Ngani Laumape

Damian McKenzie

Nehe Milner-Skudder

TJ Perenara

Ardie Savea

Aaron Smith

Codie Taylor

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Karl Tu’unukuafe

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Brad Weber

2022

Jordie Barrett

George Bridge

Liam Coltman

Rieko Ioane

Joe Moody

Richie Mo’unga

Sevu Reece

2023

Beauden Barrett

Scott Barrett

Anton Lienert-Brown

Tyrel Lomax

Brodie Retallick

Sam Whitelock

Unknown

Brett Cameron