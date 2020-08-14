10:34pm, 14 August 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Despite the disruptions in New Zealand due to the re-emergence of COVID-19, the Highlanders’ and Hurricanes’ final match of the season will still go ahead – albeit four hours earlier than originally planned.

The Hurricanes can jump to second on the overall table with a win in this afternoon’s match while the Highlanders are simply playing for pride and hoping to claim the scalp of a team other than the winless Chiefs.

There are a number of significant milestones which will be celebrated tonight in front of an almost empty stadium. Aaron Smith will play his 150th Super Rugby match while his co-captain Ash Dixon is lining up for his 100th Highlanders cap.

Hurricanes’ captain Dane Coles, meanwhile, is set to become the most capped Hurricane forward of all time, surpassing Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen’s 119 matches.

This afternoon’s game is the final match of Super Rugby Aotearoa due to the cancellation of Sunday’s game between the Blues and the Crusaders. The match kicks off at 3:05pm NZT.