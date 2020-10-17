10:28pm, 17 October 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Bledisloe Cup clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Coopers Catch Park in Auckland.

The All Blacks side features the selection of another new cap, with prop Alex Hodgman set to make his test debut from the bench, while two other new All Blacks, lock Tupou Vaa’i and winger Caleb Clarke, are making their first test start in their second tests.

Hodgman is one of several changes in the matchday 23 forwards, with hooker Dane Coles starting and Codie Taylor on the bench, while prop Nepo Laulala returns via the bench alongside Hodgman.

Lock Sam Whitelock is going through head injury assessment (HIA) protocols and was unavailable for selection, so Tupou will start alongside Patrick Tuipulotu.

As well, there is a welcome return via the bench for 36-test Scott Barrett, after a four-month injury layoff.

In the backs, Anton Lienert-Brown has been named at centre, while Rieko Ioane will provide impact from the bench.

George Bridge, who suffered a serious pectoral injury in training on Wednesday, makes way for Clarke on the left wing.

Beauden Barrett resumes his position at fullback after his late withdrawal last week, with Damien McKenzie on the bench.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, meanwhile, has made four changes to the Wallabies side as they look to improve on their draw in Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup showdown with the All Blacks in Auckland.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and blindside flanker Ned Hanigan come into the starting side, while Queensland duo Liam Wright and Jordan Petaia are new faces on the bench for the Eden Park clash.

It will be Paenga-Amosa’s fifth test and first against New Zealand, replacing Folau Fainga’a who paid the price for the Wallabies stuttering lineout.

Hanigan will start at six, with Harry Wilson shifting to No.8 and Pete Samu axed, while Wright has taken Rob Valetini’s place on the bench.

The starting backline remains unchanged, with Tom Banks holding on to the fullback jersey ahead of veteran Dane Haylett-Petty.

Game-breaker Petaia has overcome a hip injury but Hunter Paisami has held his starting spot in the centres.