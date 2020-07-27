6:13am, 27 July 2020

Vodafone (Ireland and UK) have been revealed as lead partner for the 2021 British and Irish Lions Tour of South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

As lead partner, Vodafone’s logo will be displayed on the front of the Lions’ shirt. Vodafone will also provide communications technology to keep everyone involved in the Tour connected and will also provide technical support for training and player performance.

It brings to an end the Standard Life Investments sponsorship that was emblazoned on Lions gear during 2017 tour of New Zealand.

One the greatest individual Lions’ performances ever

Warren Gatland, Head Coach for the British and Irish Lions, commented: “I am excited to welcome aboard Vodafone as team sponsor for the tour next summer. The key to a successful Lions Tour is about players coming together quickly and staying united behind one common goal – to win a Test series against the World Champions in South Africa. I cannot think of a brand that knows more about bringing people together than Vodafone. I am sure they will play an important role in supporting the team on and off the pitch, as well as ensuring the Tour is a unique experience for all Lions supporters.”

The partnership will be amplified through a multi-platform campaign using the hashtag #unitethepride

In September 2019, Vodafone Ireland signed an extension agreement to be principal sponsor of the Irish Rugby team and communications partner to the IRFU until 2024. The agreement also saw Vodafone become official sponsor of the IRFU Women’s Interprovincial Championship. The multi-year deal will see Vodafone and the IRFU work together to use both new and existing technology to create events, activations and content that will benefit all rugby fans and Vodafone customers in Ireland.