Lewis Ludlow cited for striking with the knee in victory over Canada

By PA
(Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/Getty Images)

England flanker Lewis Ludlow will face a disciplinary hearing after being cited for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada.

Ludlow, who was leading the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old was sent to the sin-bin but the citing officer deemed the offence worthy of a red card, thereby triggering a virtual hearing on Thursday evening.

