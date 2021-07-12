Lewis Ludlow cited for striking with the knee in victory over Canada

5:52am, 12 July 2021

England flanker Lewis Ludlow will face a disciplinary hearing after being cited for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada.

Ludlow, who was leading the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old was sent to the sin-bin but the citing officer deemed the offence worthy of a red card, thereby triggering a virtual hearing on Thursday evening.