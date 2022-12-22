Leinster's James Tracy has retired with immediate effect

Leinster hooker James Tracy has retired with immediate effect after failing to recover from a neck injury suffered in April 2022. The 31-year-old played 141 times for the Irish province, coming off the bench in the 2018 Heineken Champions Cup final win and winning four PRO14 titles. He was also capped on six occasions by Ireland.

A statement from Tracy via Leinster read: “Today is a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Joe (Schmidt), Leo (Cullen) and Stu (Lancaster), Leinster Rugby, the 12 counties it represents and my country, it has been a tremendous honour.

“I have learnt so much from each coach and can’t thank them enough for believing in me. During my ten seasons as a Leinster player, I have pursued success and became obsessed with winning, while being lucky enough to prepare and train with the highest calibre of players and backroom staff.

“It has been an honour to represent my Leinster family and all of the supporters. I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from rugby as a result of injury. I cherished every moment of my career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have.

“I look forward to next season, but this time with the sole focus of being a great husband to Ashley and father to my children Bay and Riley… My mum and dad provided me with the perfect combination of love and discipline and showed me what hard work and sacrifice looks like.

“All that I am, and everything I have done, is because of them. I have always strived to make them proud and am forever grateful for everything they do for me and my sisters. My sisters have each greatly helped me in a variety of ways. I owe you both a great deal and feel very fortunate to have you as family. To Sara-Jane and Leanne, thank you, and I love you both dearly.”

Tracy started his rugby journey with Naas. He later captained Newbridge College and played with UCD in the All-Ireland League before making his Leinster debut in November 2012 against the Ospreys while still in the academy.