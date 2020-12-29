6:36am, 29 December 2020

Attempts by Leinster to shake off recent Covid-19 concerns in their camp have been stymied by the confirmation on Tuesday that two senior players have now tested positive for the virus ahead of their latest PRO14 fixture.

Last Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 derby at Munster was postponed due to concerns about the virus. This was despite a statement being issued on Thursday “that all outstanding Covid-19 PCR testing results have now been returned and all players and staff have tested negative”.

Leinster also issued the XV they had selected to play at Thomond Park, but the decision about the match going ahead was taken out of their hands by PRO14 officials who stated it was best to call off the game.

The Christmas Eve statement from the league read: “Leinster rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing. Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned.”

With the visit from Connacht on Saturday next up on the roster, Leinster were set to return to training on Tuesday afternoon but they will now do so minus a number of unnamed players – two who have tested positive for the virus, while a number of their close contacts are also isolating.

A statement issued by the Irish province read: “Leinster rugby are assisting two senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19. One player was tested outside the PCR testing window, after feeling unwell, and is now self-isolating. Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster rugby Monday morning on 104 players and staff and 103 tests returned negative results with one senior player testing positive and he is also self-isolating.

“A number of close contacts of the two players have been identified and these players are also self-isolating. The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines. The Leinster rugby squad returns to training later on Tuesday.”

