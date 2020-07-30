8:21am, 30 July 2020

Leinster and Munster have both produced zero positive results for Covid-19 following the latest round of PCR testing. The IRFU confirmed that a total of 153 players and staff were tested across the two provinces, with all tests coming back clear.

The results mean staff and players at both provinces have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby, which includes a graduated return to contact training.

Leinster and Munster are both set to return to competitive action with an eagerly-anticipated Guinness Pro14 derby at the Aviva Stadium on August 22.

A weekend of interprovincial derbies will continue when Connacht take on Ulster at the same venue the following day.

A week later all four teams will be back at the stadium as Ulster play Leinster and Munster play Connacht.

The IRFU said: “To date there have been 560 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.”

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin added: “The second round of PCR testing is now complete ahead of the graduated return to contact.

“The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment.

“The next phase of testing will take place ahead of the Guinness PRO14 fixtures in August.”