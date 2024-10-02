Leicester 'disappointed' with RFU over handling of Michael Cheika ban

Leicester Tigers have questioned the RFU’s handling of head coach Michael Cheika’s hearing, which resulted in the Australian being banned for two weeks (with one week suspended).

In a statement issued after the decision, the Tigers voiced their disappointment that Cheika was charged with being “disrespectful” to a matchday doctor after witnesses supported his version of events.

What’s more, the club are disappointed that the RFU released a statement revealing the disciplinary panel’s decision despite not seeing the written judgement themselves.

The Tigers have confirmed that they are “seeking clarification” and “reserve the right to lodge an appeal of the decision.”

The statement reads: “Leicester Tigers welcome the panel’s finding that head coach Michael Cheika was not intimidating or abusive towards the match day doctor following the recent game with Exeter Chiefs, however the club would nevertheless like to express its dissatisfaction with the finding that Michael Cheika was disrespectful.

“Whilst the panel have yet to provide reasons for its decision, the club is particularly disappointed with the disrespectful finding given that multiple witnesses gave evidence at the disciplinary hearing supporting Michael’s version of events.

“The club is also disappointed that despite its request not to do so, the RFU issued a statement announcing the panel’s decision despite the club having not yet been provided with the written judgment and knowing the exact reasons for the decision.

“Additionally, we find it regrettable that the RFU’s statement included some reasoning for the decision from the Chairman of the panel which was not shared with the club at the hearing and before the written judgment has been provided.

“Leicester Tigers would like to place on record that it would never question the World Rugby HIA process, when correctly implemented, and is rigorously committed to the safety, wellbeing and health of our players.

“We will be seeking clarification on the above and reserve the right to lodge an appeal of the decision, within the fourteen day period allowed, once we have been provided with the written judgment by the RFU.”