Leicester Tigers sign a Puma and a Queensland Reds star

10:10am, 21 June 2021

Leicester Tigers’ recruitment drive continues with confirmation from the club that they have signed Argentina international Juan Pablo Socino and Queensland Reds star Bryce Hegarty.

Socino joins from Saracens and has four Argentina caps to his name, two of which were earned at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Prior to Saracens, he featured over 75 times in the Premiership in four years with Newcastle Falcons.

Steve Borthwick said: “Juan is an experienced player, at club and international level, and a good professional who we are looking forward to welcoming to Leicester Tigers.

“In speaking with him, what stood out was his desire to want to continue to get better as a player as well as being eager to want to be a part of what we are building at Leicester Tigers.

“Juan is a player with positional flexibility, who adds strong depth to our backline and will also be a great addition to our young, inexperienced squad as an experienced professional.”

Meanwhile 28-year-old Bryce Hegarty will join Tigers ahead of the 2021/22 season from Super Rugby Australia champions, the Queensland Reds.

“Bryce is an outstanding player, who brings a wealth of experience to Leicester Tigers after having been a part of some strong rugby programmes in the southern hemisphere,” said Borthwick.

“He is a tough, hard-working young man and joins Tigers on the back of playing a key role in the Super Rugby title-winning campaign for the Queensland Reds.

“Bryce’s positional flexibility – capable of playing at fly-half, full-back and in the centres – adds valuable depth to our squad as well as bringing with him a strong kicking game and successful goal-kicking record.

“In addition to what he brings on the field, Bryce is an impressive person off the pitch and the type of character we want at our club, contributing to what we are building at Leicester Tigers.”