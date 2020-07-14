8:53am, 14 July 2020

Leicester Tigers have outlined how they are rallying around Taylor Gough, the 20-year-old back row who has been in intensive care at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham since being involved in a major road incident in mid-June.

The youngster suffered multiple injuries, including severe spinal injuries, on the weekend ahead of the squad’s return to phase one training at Oval Park and is currently suffering from paralysis and unable to move his legs.

Leicester Tigers chairman Peter Tom said on the club’s website: “We were all very sad to receive the news and, since finding out, everyone at Tigers has had Taylor in their thoughts.

“We have remained in daily contact with his family and will continue to support Taylor and them through this situation. He is a popular member of our squad and Taylor is one of us. And at Tigers, we look after our own.

“I have no doubt the Tigers community, rugby community and Leicester community will rally around him and his family as they navigate this tough time.”

The club have been liaising with The Matt Hampson Foundation, who have been in contact with Taylor and his family to provide support. A JustGiving Page has been set up to help Taylor and his family during this time (click here).

Leicester director of rugby Geordan Murphy added: “All of us were impacted, from the playing squad to the backroom, by this news. Taylor is popular with everyone at this club and all of us are thinking of him and his family during this time.

“The club has supported him however we can at the moment and will continue to do so for however long Taylor and his family need. His teammates, especially those who he came through the junior ranks with, have had this on their minds during what has already been a challenging period.

“I can’t speak highly enough about each of them and the way they have shown support and compassion for Taylor and his family, ahead of anything else.

