Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
31 - 20
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
19 - 23
FT
WOMENS
22 - 6
FT
33 - 3
FT
WOMENS
35 - 40
FT
19 - 25
FT
38 - 10
FT
31 - 55
FT
66 - 12
FT
26 - 24
FT
33 - 26
FT
37 - 7
FT
31 - 22
FT
WOMENS
38 - 7
FT
8 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 8
FT
26 - 12
FT
19 - 29
FT
32 - 27
FT
48 - 14
FT
LIVE
0'
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
22:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Gallagher Premiership

Leicester Tigers derby atmosphere blows away AFL coach

By PA
Freddie Steward of Leicester Tigers celebrates after scoring their first try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leicester head coach Michael Cheika felt his players thrived in the intense atmosphere of his first East Midlands derby as the Tigers beat Northampton 24-8 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester have now won three of their four games in the Gallagher Premiership under Cheika, who was back in the stands after being suspended for their victory at Newcastle last week.

A raucous home crowd was fired up by a fourth-minute try from Freddie Steward as well as some determined defence as champions Northampton were thwarted in attack time and again.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Cheika said: “I actually have the coach of (Australian rules football team) Richmond AFL here visiting.

“It’s his first game of rugby live and he said to me after the game, ‘What about the atmosphere?’

“It was amazing, what was happening around the intensity that it builds and I think we really wanted to try and get our crowd involved early.

“Scoring the try early on helped us to get our crowd in the game, that’s a weapon for you at home and you should use it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think we used it well enough against Bath in the first (home) game, but now I suppose we’re acclimatising to some new things and we’re able to get the crowd in the game more.

“I feel like the defence is a good base for us, that will stop you from losing games, you can stay in matches like that and that’s a good foundation to have.”

Leicester scored the only try of the first half through Steward as they led 10-3 at the break, with Handre Pollard and Fin Smith kicking penalties.

The hosts then powered clear in the second half with tries from Olly Cracknell and Ollie Chessum before Tommy Freeman ran in a last-minute consolation for Northampton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “We were frustrated by a very good Leicester defence and we didn’t manage to convert the pressure that we did create.

“We didn’t get the ball over the line twice and then three times held up, so that was frustrating.

“(You can put that down to) very good defence and potentially us not being quite on our game in terms of our attack and that’s sometimes the way that it rolls.

“We have to be better in those spaces and we’ll go away and look at that and make sure we are better at converting pressure into points.

“I don’t know if (the England training camp) was a factor that was the differential between winning and losing.

“It was obviously a disrupted week, but it was disrupted for other clubs as well. We knew it was going to be disrupted, we planned for that and we tried to make the best of it.”

Recommended

Ben Muncaster scores brace as Edinburgh claim bonus-point win over Stormers

Leinster manhandle Munster in front of new URC record crowd

Michael Cheika's Leicester swat aside Prem Champs to continue strong start

Scarlets hold on against Cardiff to claim first win of URC season

Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 ticket application opens 5 November (22 October for Mastercard holders). Register your interest now.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

2

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

3

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

4

Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

5

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

6

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez opens talks with Top 14 big boys

7

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

8

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 9 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Haha have you been listening to Neil Barnes as well?


The concept is certainly not that, what you think it is, common, follow along better. I would wonder if the top squads aren't able to bolster their squads for another window like what they do now during 6N. And field two separate teams obviously.


If they can do that for say a month of consecutive weeks (maybe the squads are bolstered for a bigger period) of pool play at least then you've immediately negated the problem with any of the other improvements (of which may also negate the problem and the need to play midweed).

595 Go to comments
S
SC 10 minutes ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Mathis should be nowhere near the All Blacks until he plays a full season of Super Rugby and earns a starting position on his SRP franchise

5 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

There's probably three sports in Australia that have bigger seasons or packages than LNR Ed.


I also wouldn't really say those ingredient's are "missing" (Japan and America), it's more like they're just not being used at the moment. SR is sadly not in a position to add them yet either, they're on a deadline to having something that is by 2031 for sure though.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That was just lazy writing, obviously for my point it is irrelevant, hence why I didn't see the need to state the back round precisely.


If you skimmed over it, the point is that WR is not going to allow a b or c team to be used as the national team in disguise. They will simply promote another nation.


You're on the completely wrong plane, not just because they aren't doing (going to do) what you're criticizing them of.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"make any difference" to what?


SA did fine despite those deep structural issues, though, so I don't by you're arguement.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

So that is why SA didn't join TRC in 2020! It was already too late to help them in 2021. I knew you were talking sheet last time!

145 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

It would have always been the plan to organise.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

See Holland discussion if haven't already, it no longer goes by residency, it's by seasons now (still 5).

145 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Haha yea that was funny wasn't it, them going wow over a normal everyday take in rugby.


I think rugby players in general make the game look so much more nonchalant because possession, percentages, security, isn't as important. A mistake isn't conceding 6 tackles it's immediately having a go at getting possession back. In rugby he misses that and it goes into the hands of the defender who could immediately get smashed by the next guy and turn it over. A high risk play trying to catch it on the finger tips is what they train.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 44 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

In that case holding him back so that the populace don't see his performances until next years Lions tour might be the way to go.


Wouldn't want him to play poorly on this eoty and lose everybody's interest next year. SBW had amazing value as a star but he had at least 2 good years in the NRL before he left to make his name.

145 Go to comments
I
IS 48 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

You're joking right dmac literally has the best kick regather stat in the all blacks mounga has the worst mounga was not a good player and actually dmac is a very very good 10 and constantly proves that

68 Go to comments
J
JW 49 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Saw that he started at 7 in that big win.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 58 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Or vice versa, RA might get their 30million back.

145 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tane has sort of tailed off. I think he will need to concentrate on his consistency and sticking to the things he's practising/is taught and control himself within those parameters. I think he started to 'just play' and I think the structure and tempo he gave was the poorer for it.


I doubt he's had 8-9 weeks of high tempo rugby to get through before of course.


The best thing would also be getting an Australian XV team of overseas players back for some fixtures during the Lions tour itself, with those players also playing for their states leading upto it. The benefit of selecting these types of players on a small eoyt tour is mainly just what they can offer the other squad members, not what they can offer the Wallabies against B&I Lions. That needs to change.


Hopefully the finished product can end up at least half as good as this picture suggests it can!


Also, btw, sucks were don't get any NH rugby coverage. At least not yet, it might start up once the season finishes here. Will have to make do with watching the URC games days later on their website.

145 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It boggles the mind that biased people like you think that a player who does not provide any try scoring opportunities is better than the one who does but unfortunately didn't finish them off.

68 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That's a great example that he just needs more time at the International level then. That Cane is outplaying them both through quality rather that quantity will mainly be around his vision on the field.


Like I've said with Ethan earlier, the only way those two are going to improve that in future and full off the plays that Cane does, and did, for their country in the toughest games is through experiencing those moments.


Just was actually just watching some U18 stuff earlier and it's always a good reminder that the number one asset for any rugby playing is vision. It's stark how these kids play differently to the levels above despite all having the same skill sets embedded.

595 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Why thank you, Ed, good to see your turnaround.

595 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

If they want to be conservative they can bring him off the bench against Japan, but realistically he should be starting 7, maybe have cane on the bench behind him just in case for the Japan test.

After that, from England onwards the make up should be

6. Sititi

7. Ollie Mathis

8. Lakai

(Hoskins on the bench).

5 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That was in England, France and maybe Japan. I'm not sure about "business" but those unions should have been able to make a centralised system work if they had been decisive instead of just leaving it up to the clubs. Too late now.

595 Go to comments
N
NO 3 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

From a pure numbers point of view sure. But football simply does not arouse the passion and emotions that rugby and the Springboks do especially in terms representing the country on the International stage. All South Africans love to see their country win, something which the Springboks have been able to deliver on for the last 30 years and give the country something to celebrate. Sadly the same cannot be said of Bafana Bafana. So sure if you look purely at numbers football could be considered SA's national sport but when it comes to flying the flag for a nation on the world sporting stage then it's rugby by a country mile. Just a matter of perspective in how the term national sport is interpreted.

14 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes? Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?
Search