United Rugby Championship

Ben Muncaster scores brace as Edinburgh claim bonus-point win over Stormers

By PA
Edinburgh Rugby

Ben Muncaster scored a brace of tries as Edinburgh celebrated their first win of the United Rugby Championship season thanks to an emphatic 38-7 bonus-point victory at home to the Stormers.

After three opening league defeats, the victory takes the pressure off Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt.

The hosts scored five tries in an impressive performance, with Muncaster crossing over in each half.

The other scores came from Captain Grant Gilchrist, Paddy Harrison, and Winger Darcy Graham, with Ross Thompson converting four of their scores and Cammy Scott converting the final one.

Muncaster was named man of the match in what was his first professional start as an openside flanker. The 22-year-old, who usually plays at number eight, made some crunching tackles and showed up well in attack.

The Stormers’ only try came from Ruhan Nel, while the South African outfit did have other chances but their attack was continually smothered by a strong Edinburgh defence.

Referee Ben Whitehouse ruled out three touchdowns – one each from Damien Willemse and Leolin Zas of the Stormers and one from Gilchrist.

Everitt admitted he was delighted at the way his side had bounced back after three-straight defeats.

He said: “It was great the team got a result against a quality Stormers outfit.

“Ben Muncaster was outstanding and deserved to be named man of the match and Paddy Harrison played really well at hooker.

“It’s been a tricky week for everyone after our defeats but I am glad the team managed to bounce back with that win.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 8 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Why thank you, Ed, good to see your turnaround.

591 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

If they want to be conservative they can bring him off the bench against Japan, but realistically he should be starting 7, maybe have cane on the bench behind him just in case for the Japan test.

After that, from England onwards the make up should be

6. Sititi

7. Ollie Mathis

8. Lakai

(Hoskins on the bench).

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That was in England, France and maybe Japan. I'm not sure about "business" but those unions should have been able to make a centralised system work if they had been decisive instead of just leaving it up to the clubs. Too late now.

591 Go to comments
N
NO 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

From a pure numbers point of view sure. But football simply does not arouse the passion and emotions that rugby and the Springboks do especially in terms representing the country on the International stage. All South Africans love to see their country win, something which the Springboks have been able to deliver on for the last 30 years and give the country something to celebrate. Sadly the same cannot be said of Bafana Bafana. So sure if you look purely at numbers football could be considered SA's national sport but when it comes to flying the flag for a nation on the world sporting stage then it's rugby by a country mile. Just a matter of perspective in how the term national sport is interpreted.

14 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Could well be right there

591 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It's not splitting hairs, we're talking a very different degree of difficulty and even then he was top in his primary task for our game plan.


In my line of work nobody would get away with using such skewed metrics with so few data points to form a definitive opinion on relative performance. It would ultimately come down to the subjective judgement of the decision maker. Considering that Cane hasn't been selected ahead of a match fit Papalii or Blackadder this year we don't yet know what that judgement will be.

591 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Maybe Mathis could play one game of Super Rugby first, lol.

4 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Get Ollie Mathis in the ABs XV. Just tell Chay Fihaki to go away and do some ‘work ons’ or whatever and put Ollie in the squad. Chop chop.

4 Go to comments
S
SC 4 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

My All Black Team vs England, Ireland, France


1 DeGroot

2 Taylor

3 Lomax

4 S. Barrett

5 Vaa’i

6 Sititi

7 Blackadder

8 Savea

9 Roigard

10 B. Barrett

11 Clarke

12 J. Barrett

13 Proctor

14 Ioane

15 Jordan


16 Aumua

17 Williams

18 Tosi

19 Tuipulotu

20 Jacobson

21 Ratima

22 McKenzie

23 Lienart-Brown

4 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The English and Welsch players too. No certainty about contracts, insecurity about payments and all the problems over the last couple of seasons is tough to take. I don't blame players wanting to go to France. It's getting harder out there to become a sport professional. Immense talent with not enough clubs that can pay what they are worth.

591 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm not blaming the top 14. Undeniably these competitions are good for the players, but not for international rugby as per say. If they would release those players during Test windows, it would be a great start, but they don't care about that. However, you are damned if you do and damned if you don't. You can't keep everyone happy. It is what it is.

591 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Same happens to me. Now I must go to history to go to an article. There is very few that takes me to the comment

591 Go to comments
p
peter dallas 5 hours ago
Ireland to play first ever Test match against Portugal in 2025

Porto would be a perfect destination for this game... flights from Ireland... airport to stadium metro line..

2 Go to comments
r
rs 6 hours ago
Bristol vs Exeter Chiefs | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Literally unwatchable with that female commentator - so shrill, talks too much and doesn't understand the nuances required, it's not an all gals afternoon brunch.

1 Go to comments
C
CN 6 hours ago
Wales avoid relegation from WXV 2 with clinical win over Japan

Wales still have some work to do before the 6N and indeed the World Cup next year but it is pleasing to see them developing to look to involve the backs more

2 Go to comments
D
DP 7 hours ago
Wallace Sititi hailed by coach as ‘everything you want in an All Black’

This bloke is awesome. Play him, bed him in, that’s the next wave of quality back row player for NZ.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 8 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Am I the only one who experiences this problem?


When I click on the notification that someone has responded to my comment - it takes me to a “page does not exist” screen. Or does nothing.


This only seems to happen on pages where RP writers are responding. So basically mostly on Nicks articles. And basically his fault.


It’s really frustrating and devalues the user experience. Makes world rugby look like they can’t run websites or world rugby.


Discuss.


Nick, can you be a star 🤩🔫 and log a ticket there with your IT?


Ta.

591 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Most of these countries also have franchises (Black Lions or Lusitanos for instance) to help with that.

Regarding Argentina, did they really improve when Jaguares played Super Rugby though ? In 2007, most players were based in France and they had a pretty good WC. They also had a great generation of players at that time. Sadly we won't know what Jaguares experience could have brought if they stayed in the competition.

For Georgia I would argue the experience gained in top14 served them well. A good third of their players also play against other european franchises (competition that they usually dominates) and now in the ERC where they will face thougher competition. I agree they need more test matchs against tier 1 nations and top14 doesn't prevent them to do so. When was the last time they could play the ABs for instance ?

Romania is a team who used to have a lot of players in french leagues, until they got hit hard by JIFF regulation as well as the concurrence of Georgian players. Now most of them play in their national championship. One can see how it impacted their national team.

Globally it doesn't look like having players in european leagues hurt these teams. What they definitely miss is more international test competitions against tougher opposition though, and top14 is not the problem for that.

591 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 8 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

And xenophobic.

591 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 8 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Rude and offensive. I don’t care about agreeing.

591 Go to comments
