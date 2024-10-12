Ben Muncaster scores brace as Edinburgh claim bonus-point win over Stormers

Ben Muncaster scored a brace of tries as Edinburgh celebrated their first win of the United Rugby Championship season thanks to an emphatic 38-7 bonus-point victory at home to the Stormers.

After three opening league defeats, the victory takes the pressure off Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt.

The hosts scored five tries in an impressive performance, with Muncaster crossing over in each half.

The other scores came from Captain Grant Gilchrist, Paddy Harrison, and Winger Darcy Graham, with Ross Thompson converting four of their scores and Cammy Scott converting the final one.

Muncaster was named man of the match in what was his first professional start as an openside flanker. The 22-year-old, who usually plays at number eight, made some crunching tackles and showed up well in attack.

The Stormers’ only try came from Ruhan Nel, while the South African outfit did have other chances but their attack was continually smothered by a strong Edinburgh defence.

Referee Ben Whitehouse ruled out three touchdowns – one each from Damien Willemse and Leolin Zas of the Stormers and one from Gilchrist.

Everitt admitted he was delighted at the way his side had bounced back after three-straight defeats.

He said: “It was great the team got a result against a quality Stormers outfit.

“Ben Muncaster was outstanding and deserved to be named man of the match and Paddy Harrison played really well at hooker.

“It’s been a tricky week for everyone after our defeats but I am glad the team managed to bounce back with that win.”