'Legend of football' inspires Antoine Dupont's France for Ireland

Antoine Dupont and co had a special visitor to camp last Sunday ahead of next weekend’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with Ireland, retired footballer Thierry Henry whose handball antics helped the French defeat the Irish in Paris and qualify them for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

It was November 2009 when an infamous handball assist from Henry set up William Gallas for the extra-time goal that broke the hearts of Ireland in a football qualifier play-off at Stade de France.

The goal gave the French a controversial 1-1 second leg draw, allowing them to progress to the finals in South Africa on a 2-1 aggregate score as they had won the first leg 1-0 in Dublin.

Just over 15 years later, Henry has now visited the French rugby team ahead of their gigantic Six Nations round four meeting at Aviva Stadium. Ireland go into the game having won all three fixtures this year in their bid to win an historic hat-trick of titles.

The French, meanwhile, are in second place, three points behind the Irish on the table due to their last-gasp round two loss to England in London.

A social media message posted on the official French rugby federation X account read: “A French football legend, 1998 World Champion and 2024 Olympic Vice-Champion, honoured us with his presence. Thank you Mr Thierry Henry for these inspiring moments of sharing spent with our XV de France.”

L’Equipe, the French daily sports newspaper, surmised: “Henry’s visit to the French rugby players must have reminded some of this curious (2009) play-off match, without it being known whether the subject was raised or avoided.

“There is no doubt that the experience of the player turned coach must have captivated Antoine Dupont and his playing partners, in search of a more than important success to hope to win the title in this edition of the Six Nations tournament.”