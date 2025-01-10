La Rochelle name 7-1 split for Leinster but giant star is missing

La Rochelle have gone for an aggressive 7-1 split on the bench for their Champions Cup showdown with Leinster, though they will be without their towering Wallaby lock Will Skelton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The absence of Skelton is a significant setback for Ronan O’Gara’s side as Leinster have also named a power-packed bench for the heavyweight clash. The giant Wallaby – whose wife has recently had a baby – has failed to recover from an ankle injury in time for the contest.

O’Gara’s starting fifteen features Reda Wardi, Quentin Lespiaucq, and Uini Atonio in the front row, with Thomas Lavault and Kane Douglas in the second row.

The challenge of competing in the Investec Champions Cup | RPTV Gary Gold shares his thoughts on how to balance URC and Champions Cup duties. Watch the full episode of Boks Office now on RugbyPass TV Watch now The challenge of competing in the Investec Champions Cup | RPTV Gary Gold shares his thoughts on how to balance URC and Champions Cup duties. Watch the full episode of Boks Office now on RugbyPass TV Watch now

The back row comprises Paul Boudehent, Oscar Jegou and captain Grégory Alldritt.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Antoine Hastoy form the half-back pairing, while Dillyn Leyds, Jules Favre, Ulupano Seuteni, Jack Nowell, and Brice Dulin complete the backline.

The bench includes Nikolozi Sutidze, Alexandre Kaddouri, Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel, Ultan Dillane, Levani Botia, Judicaël Cancoriet, Matthias Haddad, and Hoani Bosmorin – seven forwards ready to sustain La Rochelle’s telegraphed bid to physically dominate the Irish province on Sunday.

They certainly have their work cut out for them. Leinster have named their own ‘bomb squad’, with a traditional 5-3 split on the replacements bench that includes the likes of Andrew Porter, RG Snyman, Jack Conan, Rabah Slimani and Jordie Barrett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tadgh Furlong also returns to the side to win his 150th Leinster cap.

LA ROCHELLE: Reda Wardi, Quentin Lespiaucq, Uini Atonio, Thomas Lavault, Kane Douglas, Paul Boudehent, Oscar Jegou, Greg Alldritt (cap), Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Antoine Hastoy, Dillyn Leyds, Jules Favre, Ulupano Seuteni, Jack Nowell, Brice Dulin.

REPLACEMENTS: Nikolozi Sutidze, Alexandre Kaddouri, Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel, Ultan Dillane, Levani Botia, Judicaël Cancoriet, Matthias Haddad, Hoani Bosmorin.

LEINSTER: Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (cap), Jamison Gibson-Park, Sam Prendergast, Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne.

REPLACEMENTS: Gus McCarthy, Andrew Porter, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jordie Barrett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Leinster prop Michael Milne on verge of joining Munster Munster are closing in on a deal that will take Leinster loosehead Michael Milne to Limerick less than a year after they failed in a bid to lure him away from the runaway United Rugby Championship leaders. Read Now