While there’ll be some vindication that Blues replacement hooker Kurt Eklund has been handed a ban for an illegal tackle on Crusaders wing Sevu Reece, the post-match punishment is just another example of referees not making the best decisions during matches.
Fresh from a Blues’ try, scored by Eklund, Reece leapt into the air from the Crusaders’ kick-off and clattered into Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu, sending him sprawling to the ground.
Eklund took offence to the dangerous play – which was penalised by referee Paul Williams, and grabbed Reece by the torso and flipped him over his shoulder. Reece emerged relatively unscathed from the tackle – although spent a prolonged period on the ground afterwards – and Williams reversed the penalty.
That was the end of the matter, however, with Eklund just given a warning for the dangerous indiscretion.
Following the match, which the Crusaders won 43-27, Eklund was cited for the tackle and has now been handed a three-match ban, which will see him miss games against the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders.
Eklund will next be available for selection in the return fixture with the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on April 25.
More to come…
