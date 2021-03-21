12:26am, 21 March 2021

The Crusaders have defeated the Blues 41-27 to remain top of the Super Rugby Aotearoa ladder heading into their bye next weekend.

While the Blues have the majority of the possession and territory in the first half, they weren’t able to make the most of their opportunities and went into the break down 17-8.

The Crusaders took control of the game in the second half and despite a spirited few minutes from the Blues late in the game, it was the Crusaders who finished stronger, scoring the final try of the game.

The panel from the Aotearoa Rugby Pod look at the way Richie Mo’unga is playing and how it should be a promising sign for anyone the All Blacks 2021 campaign and onward.

More to come…