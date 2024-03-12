Kolisi's Springboks captaincy in doubt after latest Erasmus comments

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has hinted that Siya Kolisi might lose his captaincy after opting to play abroad.

The double World Cup-winning captain joined Racing 92 after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in October, but Erasmus recently revealed that he wants his captain to be “locally based”.

Speaking after the Springboks’ recent alignment camp, which Kolisi could not attend due to his commitment to Racing, Erasmus said that he may have to reconsider his captain going forward.

While the flanker will be available for the bulk of South Africa’s fixtures this year, his contract with Racing may get in the way. For instance, he will be unavailable for South Africa’s meeting with Wales at Twickenham on June 22 should the Parisian outfit reach the play-offs of the Top 14, which is likely.

“There’s a lot of players that signed for overseas clubs with clauses in their contracts saying that they will stop playing international rugby and just play for their club,” said Erasmus.

“Obviously, the club will give them more money because he will be available whenever they need him.

“Siya did not sign a clause like that. He wants to play for South Africa.

“I think he is playing some of his best rugby and he looks really relaxed.

“We have a lot of guys all over the world like that.

“I would always love to have a captain locally based because he can hop on a flight and we can have a weekend together and plan and work on stuff.

“This is a unique situation. He will be considered and I think he will play some Test matches. He definitely wants to and he is playing well enough.

“If we get the feeling that it is doable, and they [players] know him so well, maybe there is a place for that, but I will first have to suss it out and see if it works.”

For now, Kolisi is out of action after undergoing surgery on a hand injury earlier this month. The positive for Erasmus and the Springboks is that he is not expected to be on the sidelines for too long, and will be able to take the field in July when Ireland visit for a two-Test series, whether as captain or not.