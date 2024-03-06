Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shares post-surgery update

Siya Kolisi has said that he will be “back soon” after an operation on his right hand “went well”.

The South Africa captain shared a message with his 1.2 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday from hospital ahead of “several weeks” on the sidelines, according to French outlet Midi Olympique.

The double World Cup winner picked up the hand injury in Racing 92’s 21-5 loss to Bordeaux-Begles at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Saturday in the Top 14, managing to play the entirety of the match despite the injury.

“Operation went well! Will be back soon,” he wrote on social media, which was met by messages from figures across the sporting world.

The injury to Kolisi is a further blow to the Parisian outfit, who extended their losing run to five matches with the loss to Bordeaux, which has seen them plummet from the top of the league table to sixth.

The Springbok will now face a race against time to return for Racing’s all-French Investec Champions Cup round of 16 tie with Toulouse in April.

The positive for South Africa fans is that their captain will have made a full return to fitness by the time Ireland visit for a two-Test series in July, which will see the world champions pitted against the high-flying world number twos.

Racing face the two sides immediately above them in the Top 14 over the next two rounds, fifth place Toulon and fourth place Castres, providing them the opportunity to climb back up the ladder, but they will have to do so without their influential flanker.