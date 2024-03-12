Rassie Erasmus adds Top 14 winner to his Springboks staff
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has added performance analyst Paddy Sullivan to his new-look coaching team.
Sullivan worked as a consultant with the Springboks during their World Cup triumph last year, and has been with Montpellier since 2021, helping them win the Top 14 in 2022.
This new appointment is part of a vast overhaul of the successful Springboks coaching staff over the past four years, as Erasmus looks for a “fresh perspective from different rugby environments”.
These changes include former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery joining as defence coach, former All Black Tony Brown taking charge of the Springboks’ attack and recently retired referee Jaco Peyper serving as a laws and discipline adviser.
Speaking after the Springboks’ recent alignment camp in Cape Town, which ran for two days from March 4, Erasmus spoke of his side’s need to “evolve”.
“As we said before last year’s tournament, there was no way that we would be successful if we kept doing things in the same way,” the double World Cup winning coach said.
“We need to evolve our game once more, as teams will definitely have looked at how we play, and how they think they can stop us.
“We’ve also had a close look at how we need to develop as a team and what the coaching and management groups need to look like to support the players.
“We wanted to bring in Nigel Owens last year as a Laws Adviser, but we’ve been able to do that with Jaco Peyper now that he has retired from active refereeing.
“The way the Laws are interpreted and blown is always evolving and we need expert insight so we can always stay on the right side of the Laws.”
On the appointment of Sullivan, Erasmus said: “We’ve reviewed what it takes to be at the cutting edge of the game and we’ve repurposed the management structure to put as much resource as we can into the technical side of the game,” said Erasmus.
“The players will continue to get the necessary off-field support, but we wanted to make sure that we had the right roles filled to make sure that the main thing stays the main thing.”
South Africa are gearing towards a tightly packed 2024 schedule, which includes 13 Test matches.
The Springboks’ first match since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup will come on June 22 against Wales at Twickenham, two weeks before they host world number twos Ireland in a two-Test series.
Comments on RugbyPass
Finally. Something balanced about this English Team and result. Firstly, carries and post-contact metres gained. After everything that’s been said about England’s poor attack. Ireland’s defence was poor. And it was shaky in moments against Wales. Scotland take note. Secondly, Scotland played well against England. They are a good side in what is a tighter 6N than anyone thought. Scotland can beat Ireland and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do. Serious question. Since before and after the World Cup - what has Ireland shown us that is new? It seems to me as though Ireland thought they’d win the 6N applying the same templates they took to the World Cup. As if teams haven’t and wouldn’t figure out how to stop their attack. They have. As beautiful as Irelands attack is - in the two games they have lost (NZ and now England) it has been like watching a beautiful hummingbird flying repeatedly into a patio window. A real shame. England has certainly showed a lot new and have been lambasted for working on it. But their return from this 6 Nations could be the trophy. Not bad for the RWC bronze medalists. Wales, Italy have also shown a lot new. France and Ireland less so. I think Ireland has their work cut out for them. Mostly I think they need to start adapting their game. They certainly need to work on their defence - because currently, anyone who has a better defence than them can beat them. That’s where Scotland might come unstuck this weekend. If they let Irelands attack purr into ascendancy, don’t shut them down and give them too much possession, then Ireland will walk away with it. However, Scotland has to make up for their on and off performances this 6N. They have shown what they can do. They need to make up for their pool game loss at the WC. And the loss to Italy! They can do this with a spirited and focused shot at Ireland who are as vulnerable as they have ever been.1 Go to comments
No Clive we don’t want sterile, scripted and soulless responses from players. Ben Earl plays with his heart on his sleeve (similar to Dalligio) so if he expresses his emotions and feelings in the media good on him. Clive if you haven’t noticed Rugby needs some things to change or it will become extinct. Fans enjoy seeing the players with genuine passion and showing their human qualities.11 Go to comments
Sounds like he’s got a chip on his shoulder about it, and throws in the ‘off contract’ thing out there as well to subtly suggest if you don’t pick me I might leave (a very nrl player tactic). Well unlike white or Maori Kiwis, he can always almost instantly throw his lot in with an island nation because ‘heritage’, although frankly Fiji have enough talent that he probably wouldn't make their side either.1 Go to comments
Australians, world champs at getting ahead of themselves. And year after year they never seem to learn either. Winning a battle, isn't winning the war.1 Go to comments
Wilson and Kirwan, are probably the last people Razor would take note of when it came to selection. Kiwan has gone from great All Black, to playing up his crazy old uncle routine on The Breakdown where he likes to be the centre of attention and disagree with everything for the sake of disagreeing. Either way, under Razors system the overrated Leon MacDonald is unfortunately the back three selector, so you can expect the Beauden at 15 love affair to continue.1 Go to comments
Ben Earl’s personality comes across in the way he plays and interviews and I love it! Suck it up, Clive.11 Go to comments
Aus needs to bow its head in shame…Wallaby rennaisance never1 Go to comments
Unfortunately for LRZ, he’s not trying out for a technical position like kicker. He’ll be trying for a place as a running back. Has anyone seen the running backs the US produces? Half of them, at some point, would have been lethal track stars. If this doesn’t pan out my advice to LRZ would be to go home asap and become the rugby star you had the potential and skill to become.1 Go to comments
The irish pundits are hilarious. The worst thing in the world was english or AB or saffa “arrogance” for them but now they double down and are so much more insufferable, and they don't even have the results to back the cheques they write, WC results lol.31 Go to comments
Quarterfinal39 Go to comments
In my view, the best option was ball back to Lowe and a kick into the England 22. At worst first tackle is made in their half near half way…that is if they run it back. If they kick high and contestable, that at worst is short of the Ireland 10 m line. Murray is an ageing star player of yesteryear, and I would be playing Craig Casey by now, off the bench. His pass is the best of any of Ireland’s top three in the position, and he is a very good all round player. His size compared to murray is of low significance.3 Go to comments
Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯1 Go to comments
Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.11 Go to comments
well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.65 Go to comments
As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.1 Go to comments
Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer6 Go to comments
Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games6 Go to comments
Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀11 Go to comments
We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck11 Go to comments
Great news for English rugby… NOT!1 Go to comments