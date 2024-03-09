Dr Rassie Erasmus? Springboks guru honoured in SA
North-West University in Potchefstroom will honor Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus with an honorary doctorate for his pioneering leadership during the 2019 and 2023 World Cup victories.
The NWU Council confirmed this honor last November, recognizing Erasmus’s significant contributions in Coaching Science.
“I’m extremely honoured and humbled to receive this recognition but I have to give all the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years who made this possible,” said Erasmus.
“Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. So, although this is an incredible achievement for me personally, all credit must go to everyone who made a massive contribution and huge sacrifices throughout the last few years and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support for the national team.”
Erasmus’s commitment to the Sport Transformation Charter has spurred meaningful changes in rugby’s talent development, reflecting NWU’s values of resilience and teamwork. “Rassie embodies our educational mission,” said Council chairperson Bert Sorgdrager. “Rassie embodies the principles of resilience, determination and teamwork that we at the North-West University hold dear in our educational mission,” said Bert Sorgdrager, Council chairperson.
“His contributions to South Africa, both as a rugby strategist and as a nation builder, serve as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion, dedication and visionary leadership come together.
“This esteemed recognition is not only well deserved, but also a testament to the remarkable contributions and exceptional impact Rassie has made in the field of sport and innovative sports management.
“Under his guidance, the Springboks not only achieved rugby greatness, but also became a unifying force, bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs.
“He has meaningfully used his sphere of influence to advocate for social change, fostering an environment in which diversity and inclusivity are celebrated, and differences are seen as strengths rather than weaknesses.”
Comments on RugbyPass
North hemisphere support support one of their own. Ireland can’t beat all black twice. Springbok proved to be that they are real deal in world cup….we score 4 tries in Twickenham beating all black 7:35 and repeat it again in final.44 Go to comments
The Chiefs were asleep, too much party on the Gold Coast1 Go to comments
The opinion of a totally unbiased person who just happens to be the coach!!1 Go to comments
I know Andy Goode has lauded the need to get the ball out to the edges to outscore Ireland. But in the RWC quarter NZ completely disrupted Irelands attacking lineout and won several scrum penalties. They still needed couple of long range tries. England plan to disrupt Ireland's set piece…. For scores it will be quick attacks off regathered kicks. That’s the plan. Eveyones got a plan until they get a punch in the mouth. IIreland will have a plan that involves an early punch in the mouth or two. England were not for enough to maintain their rush defense for the whole Scottish match. I expect Ireland to score more easily as the English defense rush tires leaving big holes21 Go to comments
Jones’ blitz defence… Ah, I think it was Nienaber’s. The factor that the English need to inject into the rush defence to make it work is their mindset. The Boks are Uber-aggressive on defense. Love to make big hits. The English aren’y there yet. They need to have belief in the system, yes, and they have to be willing to put their bodies on the line. Thats the Bok way.1 Go to comments
This is excellent news but It needs to be promoted well. We have a media here who will love it if there are thousands of empty seats at Lang Park so let’s hope this is well attended.1 Go to comments
Stylistically, I think England will play like they did in the World Cup SF and Borthwick will revert to what he’s comfortable with. England will want a slugfest that ends 18-15 their way or something. If Ireland dominate the breakdown and the Felix Jones defensive system falls apart, this could be a re-run of the France’s Dupont inspired demolition of England last year. Great win by the Reds by the way over the Chiefs!31 Go to comments
What is saints obsession with buying average props year after year, we have 4 loose heads why do we need a 5th journeyman that no one else wants.madness1 Go to comments
Agree with much of AG’s analysis except Slade has not had a good tournament. He can run a line but has no speed, footwork, offers a dummy or is physical. He is no Will Greenwood, let alone Conrad Smith.21 Go to comments
Except he is South African, not Scottish like many of the Scotland team (including Hamish Watson) ,they are foreigners.1 Go to comments
NZ rugby: Rest in Peace5 Go to comments
NZ rugby: Rest in Peace1 Go to comments
If this is what passes for Rugby journalism nowadays, grab a wooden spoon.34 Go to comments
Great game by the Canes. Look to have good squad depth and no glaring weakness. Coaching team seem to be doing a great job and the determined defense says a lot about the teams culture. Keep it up and they will be a major contender at the business end of the season.1 Go to comments
Chiefs or Reds?1 Go to comments
Government says these women are allowed freedom of speech. At the same time they are using their power to pressure the club to muzzle the women.3 Go to comments
Great match. Well done to both sets of players. Ireland looked set to pull away in the second half but a few errors crept in. I was sure the 25:18 try would be definitive but they again erred from the restart allowing England to score. Ireland pressured England but Ireland knocked on (thought ref get 4-5 knock on calls wrong) and England were awarded a scrum got the penalty and up for the winning try. South Africa squeeze..the Irish team refused to be beaten and scored from close range under the posts to draw. Great match. Congrats to both teams. Kudos also to Italy who came from 7-14 down at halftime against a great half by Scotland to win 44-14. To late to start Marco Scalabrin tomorrow but remember the wingers name. Hes got the smarts. Taller than most wingers but not massive. But hes somehow got the strength of Jonah Lomu in there. Remember the name: Scalabrin1 Go to comments
Crusaders didn't score again after 19 mins. Blimey. That's a telling stat. Can we now start writing the Crusaders off? Also congratulations to The Fijian Drua. Love watching those cats play with passion.1 Go to comments
Totally support hurricane poua wahine , haka is a right of expression, no govt has any right to chenge the narrative of freedom of expression Tj and josh never had to apologise for taking their opinions to the paddock and nor should the poua they are sayin what the majority think Tautoko them ❤🖤❤🖤3 Go to comments
Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.5 Go to comments