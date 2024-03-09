Dr Rassie Erasmus? Springboks guru honoured in SA

North-West University in Potchefstroom will honor Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus with an honorary doctorate for his pioneering leadership during the 2019 and 2023 World Cup victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NWU Council confirmed this honor last November, recognizing Erasmus’s significant contributions in Coaching Science.

“I’m extremely honoured and humbled to receive this recognition but I have to give all the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years who made this possible,” said Erasmus.

Robbie Fleck on this year’s “disappointing” Six Nations | RPTV Former Springbok centre and Stormers coach Robbie Fleck says Ireland don’t have quality opposition in this year’s disappointing Six Nations. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV Watch now Robbie Fleck on this year’s “disappointing” Six Nations | RPTV Former Springbok centre and Stormers coach Robbie Fleck says Ireland don’t have quality opposition in this year’s disappointing Six Nations. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. So, although this is an incredible achievement for me personally, all credit must go to everyone who made a massive contribution and huge sacrifices throughout the last few years and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support for the national team.”

Erasmus’s commitment to the Sport Transformation Charter has spurred meaningful changes in rugby’s talent development, reflecting NWU’s values of resilience and teamwork. “Rassie embodies our educational mission,” said Council chairperson Bert Sorgdrager. “Rassie embodies the principles of resilience, determination and teamwork that we at the North-West University hold dear in our educational mission,” said Bert Sorgdrager, Council chairperson.

“His contributions to South Africa, both as a rugby strategist and as a nation builder, serve as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion, dedication and visionary leadership come together.

“This esteemed recognition is not only well deserved, but also a testament to the remarkable contributions and exceptional impact Rassie has made in the field of sport and innovative sports management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under his guidance, the Springboks not only achieved rugby greatness, but also became a unifying force, bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs.

“He has meaningfully used his sphere of influence to advocate for social change, fostering an environment in which diversity and inclusivity are celebrated, and differences are seen as strengths rather than weaknesses.”