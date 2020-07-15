10:05am, 15 July 2020

Springboks’ Cheslin Kolbe has joined his South African World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi in agreeing to a deal with sports management company Roc Nation Sports International.

Owned by rapper Jay-Z, RNS is a division of the entertainment agency Roc Nation and the 26-year-old Toulouse-based winger is the second rugby player to sign a deal with the company.

On their website, RNS provide more information about their operation, saying: “Roc Nation Sports elevates athletes’ careers on and off the field, including endorsement deals, philanthropic endeavours, media relations and brand strategy.”

Since its formation in 2013, RNS has gone on to work with some global sporting superstars. Their clients are largely from basketball, baseball and American football, but it also has some of the biggest names from the world of football.

The Top 14’s Kolbe is unquestionably one of the biggest names in the world of rugby at the moment and is a worthy client of RNS.

The diminutive winger’s try-scoring performance in the RWC final victory over England last year and a nomination for World Rugby player of the year helped solidify his status as one of the best players in the world, although he was beaten to the award by Test teammate Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Kolisi signed with the company soon after South Africa were named crowned champions and is described by RNS as “the new modern face of Africa, with a voice to unite a nation, who offers a new pathway for many”.

Since the RWC, Kolisi has set up the Kolisi Foundation which has worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver supplies to those in need, while Kolbe has worked with the Be The Difference Foundation.

Both players are now united on and off the field as they help in the globalisation of rugby, particularly in the United States, as their status continues to grow.

