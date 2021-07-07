Kenningham withdrawn from England squad

10:52am, 07 July 2021

Harlequins loose forward Jack Kenningham has been withdrawn from the England squad after he was adjudged to be a close contact according to the NHS Covid app.

It’s a second personnel blow for England after fullback star Max Malins was withdrawn from the squad earlier today. Malins suffered a shoulder ligament injury in last week’s game against the US Eagles at HQ.

Now head coach Eddie Jones will have to plan without the in-form openside, who has been a major feature of Harlequins’ Gallagher Premiership winning team in 2021.

“Jack Kenningham has withdrawn from the England squad after being contacted and advised to isolate by the NHS COVID-19 app,” said the RFU this afternoon. “An England staff member has also been contacted by the app, which has identified them as being in the vicinity of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Both will self-isolate as a precaution and in line with government advice.

Neither has tested positive for COVID-19 and the squad and staff group continue to undergo daily testing.

England play Canada on Saturday 10 July (3pm kick-off). Jones’ young guns saw off a spirited USA team in Twickenham last week, although the men in white’s defence was a little leaky.