    British and Irish Lions guru Sir Ian McGeechan has rewarded form and selected no less than eight Scottish players into his latest Lions XV.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scotland players have infamously been overlooked for Lions slots in recent years under head coach Warren Gatland. Just two players – Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour – made the initial tour team for New Zealand in 2017, although Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell and Alan Dell would later receive call-up as the bruising tour wore on.

    That was one less than in 2013, where only Hogg, Sean Maitland and Richie Gray made the plane to Australia. Yet that could all change in 2021, where a significant number of Scottish players have made strong arguments to be included after storming fortress Twickenham in fine style.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Eddie Jones reacts to the England loss:

    That’s reflected in McGeechan’s latest weekly selection, where eight players have made the Test XV.

    Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the man considered a bell-weather for tour selection has plumped for Glaswegian Zander Fagerson at tighthead alongside Wales duo Ken Owens and Wyn Jones. Jonny Gray – maybe the most bizarre non-selection in 2017 – starts alongside lone Englishman Maro Itoje, one of the few players wearing white to put in a performance in Twickenham.

    The back row is very much a Scottish affair, with Hamish Watson at openside and Jamie Ritchie on the blindside, alongside Ireland’s CJ Stander, who shone in defeat against Wales.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lions shoo in Finn Russell joins Ireland’s Conor Murray in the halfbacks, with dazzling debutant Cameron Redpath partners with Ireland’s Garry Ringrose in a classy looking midfield.

    There’s room for two more Scots in the back three, with Hogg and giant strike runner Duhan van der Merwe lining up alongside Welsh flyer Louis Rees-Zammit.

    Naturally it’s a form selection and there’s still plenty of the time for cases to be made, but you dare say that there will be more than two Scots making the 2021 Lions series.

    Sir Ian McGeechan’s Lions XV of the week:
    Stuart Hogg
    Louis Rees-Zammit
    Gary Ringrose
    Cam Redpath
    Duhan van der Merwe
    Finn Russell
    Conor Murray
    Wyn Jones
    Ken Owens
    Zander Fagerson
    Maro Itoje
    Jonny Gray
    Jamie Ritchie
    Hamish Watson
    CJ Stander

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell Unburdened and unbowed Liam Squire sets the record straight on the media storm that was his 2019 season. Tom Vinicombe

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now