Leinster steamroll Ospreys with second-half blitz and Jordan Larmour hat-trick
Jordan Larmour scored his first senior hat-trick for Leinster as the Irish province produced a second-half masterclass to hammer Ospreys 61-14 at the RDS.
Leinster only led 21-14 at half-time but turned up the power after the break to score six unanswered tries en route to a comprehensive win that lifts them up to second in the BKT United Rugby Championship, a point behind Glasgow with two rounds remaining.
Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony, Jason Jenkins, Jamie Osborne, Charlie Ngatai and Tommy O’Brien also touched down for the hosts, with Ross Byrne converting five of the nine tries and Ciaran Frawley three.
Ospreys had been level at 14-14 midway through the first half following an Owen Watkin effort and a penalty try but they were brushed aside after that to drop one place to 11th in the table.
Player of the match Jimmy O’Brien opened the scoring inside the opening three minutes, evading Luke Morgan’s tackle to surge over from the left wing.
Ross Byrne converted and did likewise in the 11th minute after second-row Molony celebrated his 30th birthday with a well-taken score from close range.
Nonetheless, Ospreys fired back impressively when Morgan Morris linked with Watkin off a scrum, and the centre cut inside both Osborne and Josh van der Flier for a slick seven-pointer.
The Welsh side were level by the 18th minute, as Dan Edwards dangled a cross-field kick out to Morgan in the right corner. He was tackled in the air by Frawley, leading to a yellow card and a penalty try.
Leinster retook the lead in the 27th minute when Max Nagy failed to deal with a clever Byrne kick, and Larmour swooped in to ground the ball, and the home side never looked back.
Ominously, Jenkins fended off Morgan to score inside a minute of the restart after half-time, and Byrne supplied his fourth successful conversion.
By the hour mark, replacement Jamison Gibson-Park, captain Caelan Doris and Robbie Henshaw all contributed to a pacy attack that netted Larmour’s second try out wide.
Even when the ball broke for Keelan Giles, he could not connect with Jack Walsh as Ospreys failed to turn the second-half tide.
In contrast, Leinster were clinical with their possession, Tommy O’Brien collecting his own kick-through before passing for Osborne to dot down.
Ngatai then broke a tackle to cross from fellow replacement Scott Penny’s pass as the Leinster tries kept coming.
Evardi Boshoff saw yellow late on for a deliberate knock-on to add to the Welsh side’s problems, and Gibson-Park flung the ball wide for Larmour to bring the province past the half-century mark.
Full-back Frawley finished with three successful conversions, including the final one after Tommy O’Brien had chased down Jimmy O’Brien’s kick to get on the scoresheet.
Comments on RugbyPass
well the favourites dont always win and let scott robertson chose his number 83 Go to comments
thats great for cam miller and the highlanders the crusaders have got problems within there systems that were proberly covered up astheywere winning when scott robertson was in charge2 Go to comments
The last time Plumtree coached the sharks they sucked the same when with the hurricanes now back with the shark Springboro. They still have no game plan1 Go to comments
an impressive nail biting win for the Blues...but for mine the losing of the game sits with Isaia Walker-Leawere who fumbled balls from kick offs, broken play and then stripped of the ball by Sam Nock in the final minute…3 Go to comments
All of the Moderna law changes have been to slow the game down, playing into the hands of SA and the north. Incentivising boring, negative rugby. Brilliant changes. Speed up the game.11 Go to comments
Imagine you kick to the lineout, they give away a free kick, you have a great chance at a scrum, sorry sir you have to tap and go. Ridiculous11 Go to comments
While I believe that the Crusaders do not deserve a spot in the playoffs, every single team would be worried to play them no matter where on the table they are. For example, they have the potential to knock out the Blues at Eden Park. They are the Springboks in Super Rugby in that they know exactly how to play knockout footy and have the pedigree and experience to do it. Something is just not quite right with that team this year. Fakatava is prone to to the odd brain explosion and can kick away good ball in bad positions. His work around the ruck and breakdown is a standout. Is he better than Finlay Christie? I’m not sure. TJ Perenara and Cortez Ratima should get two of the spots in the ABs squad. Aumua has so much potential but the midfield is quite well stocked with Jordie, ALB, Tupaea, and Ioane as well as Billy Proctor who is in top form. Aumua would be battling a spot with Tupaea and Proctor.2 Go to comments
Why do some Bok fans get so defensive when people have opinions on how the game should be played? Is it really necessary to take it as a personal attack on SA every time?11 Go to comments
Most crazy rule is when attacking player has to release but defender does not. Stop the defender doing that by saying hands off. That way fender would not kill the ball. Madness and crazy80 Go to comments
Minicamp rules include no-pads and no tackling.1 Go to comments
Toulouse has enough quality players so no headaches 😁 Choco is rarely a starting centre. Throughout this championship there have been far worse actions that were never called… too many rules, too many rule changes, too many inconsistencies, too many angry fans. I'm not surprised rugby does not attract new spectators, how could they understand 🤣6 Go to comments
Ah yes Andy with his “Goode” views. Oke might as well come out and say it, “I like seeing South African scrums depowered in order to give the rest of the world a chance”. Somehow he thinks World Rugby always knew about calling scrums from marks and it just so happened to coincide with Damien Willemse’s call that they decided to change the rules. Ah come on, if he can't see it then he needs prescription glasses. No ways, they are doing this for the betterment of Rugby. They want to clamp down on Rassie’s innovative skills than encouraging coaches to think outside of the box to try new things. What they can't count on is what Rassie will plan next. I almost get the impression that once Rassie retires World Rugby is going to be scrabbling around trying to find their identity. Currently set at ARP (Anti-Rassie Party). Although I don't really care in that regard because they always a RWC step behind.11 Go to comments
Wow ten years since they had a backing and more from the paying public I’d also mention that as a blues man and in walking distance to the garden I’d say that this team and Vern Cotter have got us dreaming beautiful thoughts and the merit is there from numbers 1 to 23 but we would like to think this is the new dna for the ABs and a pack weighing 940kg dry y not I hasten to add it seems patty has to stay fit cause he is the driver the main driver and they follow plus the pipe man H Plummer is conducting his own orchestra ….. Beethoven anybody1 Go to comments
Juicy stuff well covered I’d go as far as to say that the referee was a key component in keeping it a tasty spectacle3 Go to comments
Cotter has added that steel that has been missing. Let's see if it will carry until the Finals… Come on the Blues ….2 Go to comments
Andy Goode just loves to be controversial. Its boring. Let’s all stop reading.11 Go to comments
You have got to consider that if the situation was flipped and the French were held to a salary cap with no English equivalent, the English would laugh in their faces and tell them to get over it. As for Leinster (as a fan), the central contract system is a dream but is guilty of cutting out the other 3 provinces. At the end of the day, it comes across outside of the English border that the Premiership is drowning and trying to take everyone else with it rather than adapt. The English lose, the English want new rules. We've seen this repeat (and once it even led to the current Champions Cup) You make many good and informed points, but if the flip was on the other flop, it wouldn't be Rugby’s problem I suspect - it would be a French one.18 Go to comments
Seems to have been a bright start but it tailed off. To win the big matches you have to get used to putting your foot on the throttle and your opponent’s necks in an 80 minutes performance which is what the All Blacks were renowned for. An example in the Women’s game is England v Ireland in the 6N match played at Twickenham in April. Watch on YouTube.1 Go to comments
Bobby has been a first grade bonehead since high school. Like a true Cape Tonian, his own reflection is more important than anything else.1 Go to comments
No comment on the textbook red card for Ramm that was just ignored? Amazing that4 Go to comments