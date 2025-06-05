How new Wales coach Halfpenny feels replacing 'one of the best that there has ever been'

Leigh Halfpenny will join Wales’ coaching staff for the two-Test tour of Japan next month.

The former British and Irish Lions full-back or wing won 101 caps for Wales and replaces the long-serving Neil Jenkins as skills coach.

Halfpenny said: “Neil Jenkins has been a massive influence on me throughout my career.

“He’s one of the best that there has ever been and I’ve been privileged to have learnt so much from him and I hope I can take that knowledge forward into this role.

“To be asked to work with the men’s national squad this summer is a huge honour and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“I really enjoyed my experience coaching with the Under-20s a few years ago and I’m looking forward to continuing my development in this area over the next few weeks.”

Interim head coach Matt Sherratt said: “It’s great to have Leigh complete the coaching team for our two Tests this summer.

“For him to pass on his knowledge and experience to our young backs will be brilliant.

“With three weeks until we arrive in Japan, we’re excited to get together and maximise our preparation with the squad.”

Wales have suffered 17 successive Test defeats and Cardiff coach Sherratt has resumed his national-team role this summer after replacing Warren Gatland during the Six Nations earlier this year.