Job-share agreement reached as Scotland confirm new defence coach

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 4: Northampton Saints' Defence Coach Lee Radford during the Gallagher PREM match between Gloucester Rugby and Northampton Saints at Kingsholm Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Lee Radford has been confirmed as the new Scotland defence coach and will begin his role ahead of the Quilter Nations Series matches in November.

Scotland have four home games – against USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga – on consecutive Saturdays in November.

Radford will continue to work for Northampton Saints, where he has been based for the past two years, combining his role with Scottish Rugby this season, before becoming full-time with the national team. RugbyPass first reported that a job-share agreement was in the pipeline 11 days ago. He has been contracted until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Previously to his time at Saints, who won the Premiership in his first full season at the club, Radford has coached Castleford Tigers, Samoa and Hull FC in Rugby League. In 2022, he was Samoa RL’s defence coach as they reached the final of the Rugby League World Cup, losing to Australia.

Radford had a star-studded Rugby League career, playing for Hull FC and Bradford Bulls, winning the Super League on three occasions.

The 46-year-old Englishman replaces Steve Tandy, who took over as Wales head coach following Scotland’s summer tour of Fiji and New Zealand.

Radford joins Gregor Townsend’s national team coaching group alongside forwards coach, John Dalziel, skills & contact coach Pete Horne and scrum coach Pieter De Villiers.

“I’ve always aspired to coach on the international stage within rugby union and to get that opportunity with a nation like Scotland is an incredibly proud moment,” said Radford.

“I’ve visited the Scotland camp a couple of times in the last few years and have come away with a great feeling about the place. The management are well connected and it’s a tight playing group. There’s a brilliant chemistry and that’s so important.

“Scotland have been very sound defensively over the last few years and there are similarities to how they defend compared to Northampton. My job will be to continue that cohesion, as well as adding some of my own touches.

“If you look at the age profile of the Scotland squad, it is all starting to come together nicely and I have been really impressed with how the team have developed recently.

“Having so many players away with the Lions in the summer is a testament to the work that has been done, and I can’t wait until the end of October when I meet everyone for the first time ahead of four exciting matches in the autumn.”

Related

'Standout candidate' Steve Tandy appointed as new Wales head coach

Steve Tandy will lead Wales into the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia and begins his tenure as his country’s new senior men's head coach on the 1st September.

Read Now

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “We placed huge importance on bringing in a high-quality replacement for Steve Tandy as our defence coach and Lee fits the bill perfectly.

“Lee brings a wealth of experience from rugby league and union on the defensive area of the game and will be able to build on the good work that has been done in that area over the last few years.

“He will fit into our environment really well and I believe our players will respond positively to Lee’s beliefs and ideas around the defensive side of the game, and the mindset required to win at the highest level.

“We are looking forward to working with him as a coaching group and learning from his substantial knowledge and experiences.”

Related

Northampton sign league guru Lee Radford

Northampton Saints have confirmed that Lee Radford will be joining the club as an assistant coach.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT
