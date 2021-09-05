Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

'Jean-Claude van Barrett': Unintentional fly kick earns red

By Sam Smith
(Source/Stan Sport)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett had his afternoon in Perth cut short after becoming the latest All Black to be red carded in Australia, following a recent trend for the side.

ADVERTISEMENT

After combining on the end of an All Blacks back line movement to score the first try of the match, Jordie Barrett had his day turned upside down when the referees reviewed an aerial challenge with Marika Koroibete.

Having caught the ball at the apex of his jump, Barrett extended his leg out as he came down. His outstretched leg put a boot into the face of the oncoming winger Koroibete, who took the unintentional knock to the face.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Beauden Barrett talks about taking his opportunity

After play went on, the officiating crew reviewed the incident before Damon Murphy ruled that ‘no other result than a red card’ was necessary after ‘direct contact to the head’ by Barrett.

The decision was met with disbelief by fans online, with former All Black Julian Savea calling it the ‘most ridiculous call’ he’d ever seen. Others called Barrett’s red card for the ‘kung fu’ kick as ‘crazy’.

With Jordie Barrett off the pitch, the All Blacks were able to score a second try to David Havili through a pushover maul to head to the break 18-0 up, even with the man disadvantage.

Under new red card rules for the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks were able to bring on Damian McKenzie after a 20-minute period of 14-men to resume a full compliment.

Although the youngest Barrett continued a concerning trend for All Blacks playing the Wallabies in Australia, who have now conceded three red cards in their last four games against the Wallabies in their visits across the Tasman.

Ofa Tuungafasi was red-carded in Brisbane in 2020 while Scott Barrett was shown red at the same ground in Perth in 2019.

Who will make the most of Aaron Smith’s All Blacks absence? The next month looms as a crucial time for TJ Perenara and Brad Weber to prove their starting pedigree. Tom Vinicombe Why the 2021 edition of Bledisloe III is a different beast Far from a dead rubber, the third Bledisloe test will be a key match for the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Mental battle the biggest danger for weary All Blacks After a period of uncertainty, the All Blacks now face a challenge of the mind as much the body. Justin Marshall Springboks’ not-so-secret weapon a huge test for All Blacks When the All Blacks and Springboks clash, the lineout could decide who emerges victorious. Nick Bishop Unprecedented All Blacks tour will separate boys from men The All Blacks are now engaging in one of the biggest tours of the modern era. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

'Jean-Claude van Barrett': Unintentional fly kick earns red

Search