'Jean-Claude van Barrett': Unintentional fly kick earns red

3:36am, 05 September 2021

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett had his afternoon in Perth cut short after becoming the latest All Black to be red carded in Australia, following a recent trend for the side.

After combining on the end of an All Blacks back line movement to score the first try of the match, Jordie Barrett had his day turned upside down when the referees reviewed an aerial challenge with Marika Koroibete.

Having caught the ball at the apex of his jump, Barrett extended his leg out as he came down. His outstretched leg put a boot into the face of the oncoming winger Koroibete, who took the unintentional knock to the face.

After play went on, the officiating crew reviewed the incident before Damon Murphy ruled that ‘no other result than a red card’ was necessary after ‘direct contact to the head’ by Barrett.

The decision was met with disbelief by fans online, with former All Black Julian Savea calling it the ‘most ridiculous call’ he’d ever seen. Others called Barrett’s red card for the ‘kung fu’ kick as ‘crazy’.

Most ridiculous call I’ve ever seen ?????????? — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) September 5, 2021

Jordie Barrett cops a red card for a Kung Fu kick on Koroibete. #AUSvNZL — Noel (@crowieN) September 5, 2021

Have never seen anything as ridiculous in rugby as that sending off of Jordie Barrett. Why do I even bother watching these days when it’s got that pathetic? — Sports life (@pm_spotter) September 5, 2021

Jean-Claude van Barrett ?? — Shumbalove (@Shumbalove85) September 5, 2021

To judge whether Jordie Barrett’s act was intentional or not you really need to read his mind. And good luck with that — Sports Freak (@Sportsfreakconz) September 5, 2021

Déjà vu as another Barrett red carded in Perth. This time Jordie Barrett. Wrong call IMO. Should have been yellow. https://t.co/w25VVJ1lqo — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) September 5, 2021

@skysportnz Ridiculous red card in rugby. Koroibete's challenge of Jordie Barrett was when Barrett was in the air. Should be yellow card against Koroibete. The foot hitting the head was incidental. — Wayne Burrows (@WayneJBurrows) September 5, 2021

To all the red card truthers: If you want head kicks, the UFC wants you. #NZLvAUS — Matt Nippert (@MattNippert) September 5, 2021

Look Jordie shouldn’t have connected with Koroibete’s face, but these red cards are getting crazy. Some responsibility should be on the attacking player to assure that they are protecting their own heads. #NZLvAUS — danzbegood (@danzbegood) September 5, 2021

Jordie Barrett rightly red carded. Similar incident to Paolo Odogwu’s red card away to Sale Sharks in 2019, Wasps fans will remember. Game on here now though! #NZLvAUS #AllBlacks — Ben Jaycock (@ben_jaycock) September 5, 2021

With Jordie Barrett off the pitch, the All Blacks were able to score a second try to David Havili through a pushover maul to head to the break 18-0 up, even with the man disadvantage.

Under new red card rules for the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks were able to bring on Damian McKenzie after a 20-minute period of 14-men to resume a full compliment.

Although the youngest Barrett continued a concerning trend for All Blacks playing the Wallabies in Australia, who have now conceded three red cards in their last four games against the Wallabies in their visits across the Tasman.

Ofa Tuungafasi was red-carded in Brisbane in 2020 while Scott Barrett was shown red at the same ground in Perth in 2019.