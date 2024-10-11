Jason Ryan: Tupou Vaa’i ‘becoming a man at Test level’

With perhaps rugby’s most iconic second-row partnership departing the All Blacks following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, some anxiety over the next men up was only natural. Much of that anxiety has now been put to rest thanks to the form of Tupou Vaa’i.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only the biggest of boots to fill, Vaa’i’s apprenticeship under All Blacks legends Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock has certainly paid dividends as the 24-year-old assumed the starting role and owned it throughout The Rugby Championship.

Starting the season behind both All Blacks captain Scott Barrett and the Super Rugby Pacific champion Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu, Vaa’i looked to be continuing his impact role as starting minutes continued to prove evasive.

However, when Tuipulotu went down with injury Vaa’i got his shot. It wasn’t long before Barrett was also ruled out and the young lock was handed the keys to the All Blacks’ line out.

With the bright lights of Eden Park and its famous winning streak on the line, Vaa’i excelled.

A near-flawless lineout performance throughout the 80 minutes helped see New Zealand past Argentina in a statement bounce-back victory.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has duly rewarded Vaa’i with the starting gig moving forward and shared strong praise for the budding star following a rocky Rugby Championship campaign.

“Tups has been exceptional,” Ryan told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod. “He’s carried on some great Super Rugby form and I think I’ve said this before but what people don’t see is I think it’s a reflection of playing a lot of rugby with Brodie Retallick at the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then he’s come in at the All Black level and he’s been alongside Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett and Patty Tuipulotu – with him being injured it became an opportunity for Tups and he really took it.”

Ryan’s sentiment has been echoed by All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson throughout the 2024 campaign, with words like “immense” and “remarkable” inspired by gritty engine room performances.

The on-field performances are a reflection of the work going in behind the scenes according to Ryan, and there’s plenty of it.

“I think it’s a reflection of the work he does during the week, his homework and his preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s becoming a man at the Test level which is a lot different to Super level and he’s made the most of his opportunity. He’s a big part of our lineout group and a real leader within the forward pack and I’m really pleased for him. The best is yet to come.”