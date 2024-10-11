Wallace Sititi hailed by coach as ‘everything you want in an All Black’

Without a doubt, one of the biggest takeaways from The Rugby Championship was the emergence of All Blacks rookie Wallace Sititi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following an injury to Ethan Blackadder, the 22-year-old was thrust into the starting lineup and asked to add physicality to the All Blacks’ front line against the world-champion Springboks.

A challenge that would’ve proven too steep for most, but not the rookie.

Looking like one of the best players on the park from then onwards as he locked down the starting No. 6 role, Sititi has made it clear he will be a big part of this All Blacks team for years to come.

The man he needed to impress the most was All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan. As the forwards guru would reveal following the championship, Sititi made a remarkable impression.

“There’s a lot of positives about Wallace,” Ryan told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod. “When you talk about a young player that’s arrived at the Test level and just thrived. It’s almost like the bigger the contest, the better he goes.

“His explosive power with the ball but also jumping, through his instincts and speed of the ground really helps the speed of our line out.

“As you’d know as a hooker if the boys know they can hit the target and he might pluck out a few loose ones because of his skill in the air, well, he’s probably saved us a couple of times through no fault of anyone in particular.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But yes, he’s really quick off the ground which basically gets the ball in his hands and out of his hands to the nine really fast.”

Ryan was full of pride for his young forwards and their nous at the lineout, particularly given this year begins the post-Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick era.

In an All Blacks loose forward trio that receives the odd bit of criticism for lack of height compared to their counterparts in the big leagues of international rugby, the explosiveness of athletes like Sititi and Ardie Savea has kept the New Zealand lineout competitive.

The coach’s high praise for Sititi’s skill set on the field was only equalled by his praise for the young man’s attitude off it. The coach commended his composure which has proven to be well beyond his years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s from a great family, he’s an extremely humble young man. He’s everything you’d want an All Black to be really.

“He gets about his work, he’s extremely grateful. He’s always looking to get better, he’s asking lots of questions but by the time it gets to the game we just want him to play and he’s done a great job of that. He’s been exceptional and I’m really proud of the work he’s done.”