Clayton McMillan’s key update on NPC Final before All Blacks XV's tour

All Blacks XV head coach Clayton McMillan insists those selected in the representative squad will still be available for the biggest game in provincial rugby before heading offshore. The 29-man squad was announced this week ahead of matches against Munster and Georgia in November.

New Zealand’s famed NPC has reached the knockout rounds of its season, with Wellington Lions beating Counties Manukau 29-14 in the first quarter-final on Friday evening. Du’Plessis Kirifi and Riley Higgins were among the standouts for the Lions at Sky Stadium.

Higgins linked up with Asafo Aumua to score the opener just six minutes into the contest, and captain Kirifi was the next man to cross for a five-pointer in the 21st minute. That set the tone for what ended up being a solid win for the table-topping Wellingtonians.

While the Lions still need to win one more match to make the big dance, fans can take a collective sigh of relief in knowing that some of their best will be available should they qualify – and that goes for any side that makes it to the 2024 NPC Final.

It’s been reported that most of that squad will leave New Zealand for Ireland on the 26th of October, which is the same day as the NPC decider. But coach McMillan has confirmed that All Blacks XV players will likely be allowed to represent their province in the Final.

“There is every intent to try to keep those that are still playing in the finals selected in the All Blacks XV to continue playing for their teams,” McMillan told SENZ’s The Run Home.

“I guess the only caveat is if any of them are required to go away with the All Blacks, that might be a different case.

“But I’m pretty sure from our discussions that there is certainly an appetite to make sure that we protect the integrity of the NPC by anyone in the AB XV that is still playing in finals, being able to play in finals.”

There are 10 players with Test-level experience in this squad. George Bower, Josh Lord and Hoskins Sotutu are the three capped All Blacks in the group, while the other seven include backline superstars such as Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson and Harry Plummer.



McMillan, along with assistant coaches Cory Jane, Jamie Mackintosh and David Hill, with lead the side in matches against Munster at Thomond Park and later Georgia at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium on November 11.

“There’s a lot of good players,” McMillan said. “Just excited to get back out on the grass again, Kirsty, and it’s an exciting young group – a couple of old dogs in there just to give us good balance.

“There’s some really tough games up in the north so a lot to get excited about.”