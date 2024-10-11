Northern Edition

Bunnings NPC

Clayton McMillan’s key update on NPC Final before All Blacks XV's tour

By Finn Morton
Du'Plessis Kirifi of Wellington leads the team out for the round one Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Auckland and Wellington at Eden Park, on August 09, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

All Blacks XV head coach Clayton McMillan insists those selected in the representative squad will still be available for the biggest game in provincial rugby before heading offshore. The 29-man squad was announced this week ahead of matches against Munster and Georgia in November.

New Zealand’s famed NPC has reached the knockout rounds of its season, with Wellington Lions beating Counties Manukau 29-14 in the first quarter-final on Friday evening. Du’Plessis Kirifi and Riley Higgins were among the standouts for the Lions at Sky Stadium.

Higgins linked up with Asafo Aumua to score the opener just six minutes into the contest, and captain Kirifi was the next man to cross for a five-pointer in the 21st minute. That set the tone for what ended up being a solid win for the table-topping Wellingtonians.

While the Lions still need to win one more match to make the big dance, fans can take a collective sigh of relief in knowing that some of their best will be available should they qualify – and that goes for any side that makes it to the 2024 NPC Final.

It’s been reported that most of that squad will leave New Zealand for Ireland on the 26th of October, which is the same day as the NPC decider. But coach McMillan has confirmed that All Blacks XV players will likely be allowed to represent their province in the Final.

“There is every intent to try to keep those that are still playing in the finals selected in the All Blacks XV to continue playing for their teams,” McMillan told SENZ’s The Run Home.

“I guess the only caveat is if any of them are required to go away with the All Blacks, that might be a different case.

“But I’m pretty sure from our discussions that there is certainly an appetite to make sure that we protect the integrity of the NPC by anyone in the AB XV that is still playing in finals, being able to play in finals.”

There are 10 players with Test-level experience in this squad. George Bower, Josh Lord and Hoskins Sotutu are the three capped All Blacks in the group, while the other seven include backline superstars such as Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson and Harry Plummer.

McMillan, along with assistant coaches Cory Jane, Jamie Mackintosh and David Hill, with lead the side in matches against Munster at Thomond Park and later Georgia at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium on November 11.

“There’s a lot of good players,” McMillan said. “Just excited to get back out on the grass again, Kirsty, and it’s an exciting young group – a couple of old dogs in there just to give us good balance.

“There’s some really tough games up in the north so a lot to get excited about.”

Comments on RugbyPass

C
ClintP 24 minutes ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

I would add Tim Ryan, apparently Schmidt is waiting for him to bulk up… he’s already bigger than Cheslin Kolbe, plus this could to detrimental to his speed that he showed so well tearing through The Blues at Suncorp.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 29 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Respect is earned and you have earned my respect a while ago.

557 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 31 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Lol can't help it. You gotta love rugby. It's never a boring subject.

557 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 35 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You think very differently, or don’t you think…? 😉

557 Go to comments
A
AP 55 minutes ago
It's emotive but Wasps, Worcester, Irish deserve a route back – Andy Goode

Then I must have the heart of a boulder because I detest the idea that these clubs can parachute into the Championship without earning the right by starting at the bottom like many of the current clubs in the Championship who have played hard to get where they are today. What about all of the other famous clubs that had to start at the bottom? Why not add them to the championship too if they can find wealthy backers and of course don't forget the possibility of the Welsh teams joining. I have been a rugby union fan for over 40 years but I am losing interest both internationally (top tier) and domestically nowadays and I am more interested in the tier 2/3 internationals but for how long I don't know before the minor nations die out. So if the likes of Wasps and Worcester rejoin the championship instead of earning their place I think my love of the sport will also die out. I don't believe that there will be Rugby Union in ten years from now.

3 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

So my take is that SA have a top coach who knows exactly how to lead the set up in pretty much all aspects. His players, coaching team, support staff, union and wider SA public are aligned superbly with his narrative and this doesn’t happen by accident. He set out his terms for the job before he started, so was able to gain all the control he required, and boy has he done a superlative job on the back of it.


No one is perfect, he makes mistakes and he has plenty of detractors. But make no mistake, Rassie is a world class operator and history will judge him so.

6 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I have that effect on people. 😉

557 Go to comments
C
CR 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

You can’t replicate the passion of the Springboks. The history and the importance of the Springboks to South Africa is unrivalled. The only country that comes close is NZ.

6 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Well I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, no. I would try and understand how there is value in a competition whos stars only play half the games, then maximize that by giving great access to said stars.


The first thing I would look at would be the composition of all the squads and the value to european exposure for each, especially to recently promoted teams and those facing relegation battles. Some sort of system that favoured youth and promoted a more competitive spread of experienced talent. I'd seriously look at mimicking Champions League football for a good few months of the year, playing domestic games mid week, worked around jokers and rest of the world downtimes/league gaps.


I'm not sure what this has to do with NZR though?

557 Go to comments
E
EV 2 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Rassie is an extremely shrewd PR operator but the hype and melodrama is a sideshow to take the attention from the real reason for the Boks dominance.


Utimately the Boks dominate because Rassie and his team are so scientific and so driven. His attention to detail and obsessive analysis smacks of Tom Brady's approach.


He has engineered a system to find and nurture talent from the best schools to the most desolate backwaters. That system has a culture and doctrine very similar to elite military units, it does not tolerate individuals at the expense of the collective.


That machine also churns out three to five world class players in every position. They are encouraged to play in Ireland, England, France and Japan where their performance continues to be monitored according to metrics that is well guarded IP.


Older players are begged to play in the less physical Japanese league as it extends their careers. No Saffa really wants to see Etzebeth or Peter Steph or Pollard play in France or British Isles. And especially not in South Africa, where you just have these big, physical young guns coming out of hyper competitive schools looking for blood.


Last but but no means the least is the rugby public's alignment with the Springbok agenda. We love it when they win between World Cups but there is zero drama if they lose a game or a string of games for the sake of squad depth.


It's taken time to put it together but it has just matured into a relentless machine.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

They could though Ikitau is very effective at 13 on attack.

132 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
Rugby Australia fire back at 'misleading and deceptive' Rebels

Being a KC does not bestow intellect as anyone following the Lehrmann defamation case will know.

I should know better, but I am willing to wage a jersey signed by Horan and Little that RA will not lose. Courts are reluctant to interfere with administrative decisions made by sporting bodies. Your wager can be that if RA do not lose you will never post another comment on this site.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think that was the figure that the RPA scuppered?

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, it's not. It doesn't matter who is responsible for not sending the French national side.

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I meant a separate league. When I say "compete", I mean on the player signing/quality front.


You'd hope with their recent success of course that the game itself is growing as a result in France, that their will be a lot more local talent, and that the current talent will need to be pushed out somewhere else. Hopefully another league rather than a 3rd division etc.

557 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yep, almost as good as those blinkers look on you…😉

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It does, yes. Just like in the French example, the final is being played after the squad has to depart on its northern tour.

557 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Stop cheating. Stay on topic at least. 👏 So the egg in this case is the results? The chicken of course being France!


You are suggesting that France's indifferent results over the years bread a disinterest in overseas tours to the point where they were sacrificed by FFR? These results of course coming before the Top 14 took off.


With GD's topic, teams always sent B teams away, so that generated squad rotation, which lead to the league having no problem expanding to more games, but which meant a requirement and firming of sending poor teams away? Sounds like the product has a lot of areas for improvement.


And what it all mutated from is of course the famous laissez faire attitude?


Edit: (547)

557 Go to comments
T
TronBok 3 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

As an outsider (different continent) I appreciate your insight, even if it sounds a "bit" bias.

Still an interesting point of view.....

Wow, some may say you spat the dummy, others will definitely give you a pat on the back.

Either way, that is what it is like, to a more or lesser extent everywhere. In every country, in every region.

Only real ragga passion, or/and extra malt will drive a fanatic supporter to share their Real Feelings. Right or wrong.

Boks Rule. AB's are LEGENDS.

This will never change.


When all were writing of the AB's before the Championship, most supporters in SA were concerned about the outcome of the result.

And rightly so.

As bad as the Boks were in the past, I certainly don't think the AB's will ever reach that low. Believe me, it Pains me to type this.


As for the rest, a sincere thanks for coming along....just kidding.

Raggas is definitely in a strong place in general when the fight for 3rd,4th & 5th place is just so unpredictable.

And yes, I'm taking a purely subjective view on the world rankings. And yes, completely ignoring the "official" world rankings. I'm just aligning my reasoning along the expressions of some x international players, and people who have clarity of thought.


Raggas Rules.

26 Go to comments
d
d 3 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Well rugby is pretty much the national game of SA and NZ, so the passion runs that much higher in the general populace; if either of these sides do poorly in the RWC the players do not relish returning home without the expected spoils!


It has its positive side, of course; the 2023 AB side was clearly a step or two below previous sides, but they managed to contend the final through sheer desperation.


Expectations do carry a heavy weight, which might explain why the Irish went home after the QF.

6 Go to comments
