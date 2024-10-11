Northern Edition

WXV 2

Wallaroos brace for ‘a final’ with WXV 2 title on the line against Scotland

By Finn Morton
Australia players sing the national anthem ahead of the WXV 2 2024 match between South Africa and Australia at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Coach Jo Yapp has labelled the Wallaroos’ upcoming WXV 2 clash with Scotland as “a final” as both teams go into the Test with a chance of taking out the title. Australia are in the box seat after two bonus point wins, while Scotland currently sits in second on eight points.

Australia were beaten in their final fixture before WXV 2 by Wales, but they had a chance to claim some revenge a week later against the same foe in Cape Town. It was a very different story the second time around with the Wallaroos racing away for a 37-5 win at DHL Stadium.

It was a phenomenal start to the tournament for the women in gold, and they backed that up with another clinical win against the host nation. Men’s captain Siya Kolisi watched on at Athlone Stadium as the Wallaroos beat the Springbok Women 33-26.

While the WXV 2 title isn’t necessarily everything for the Wallaroos as they continue to build ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in England, it would be a way for the Aussies to claim some history-making recognition for the growth they’ve shown as a unit.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” coach Jo Yapp told reporters earlier this week.  “We’re ultimately in a final and they don’t come around very often.

“To see how the girls respond and take that challenge on is an exciting one.”

The Wallaroos have had to endure a lot of hardships and tough lessons this year on their way to a WXV 2 decider in South Africa. Following Yapp’s appointment in February, Australia went on to lose their first three Tests under the new head coach.

Australia failed to pick up a win in three challenging Tests during World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series, but they bounced back with a commanding 64-5 demolition of Fiji in Sydney – winger Desiree Miller stealing the show that afternoon with a four-try haul.

That ended up being the Wallaroos’ only win ahead of WXV 2, but they’ve since won their last two Tests on the bounce. For coach Yapp, who is a former captain of the England women’s side, “It’s been a whirlwind” since taking over the Australia job.

“Back and forth initially, and then Pac Four and obviously the other New Zealand Test matches and things and then the family came out in July,” Yapp explained.

“It’s been incredible and the kind of players and staff in Australia have been super supportive of me and my family with the move.”

But, from a players’ point of view, the 2024 international season with numerous opportunities to test themselves against some of the world’s leading rugby talent. It’s been quite rare for them to play South Africa, and the Wallaroos have only ever played Scotland on three occasions.

But with WXV 2 pitting them up against Wales, South Africa and Scotland, this tournament has proved to be a successful opportunity for the Aussies to grow their game ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup – which they’re expected to qualify for.

“Just playing against different opposition has been really exciting for the group.

“I don’t think anyone in this group had played against South Africa before, for example; playing against the Northern Hemisphere teams.

“So, just playing different opposition as opposed to so often playing New Zealand and Fiji, and we know how they play and we know where we stand against those at the moment.

“To see where we stand from a world perspective, and to take on these teams has been really important. Just having to adapt our styles slightly depending on who we’re playing… being able to adapt between those games leading into a World Cup is really good prep.”

