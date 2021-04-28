4:03am, 28 April 2021

World Cup winner Jason Robinson is back at Sale as a non-executive director. A key part of Sharks’ Premiership winning side in 2006. Robinson won more than 50 international caps and is returning to the club 14 years after he played his last game.

The 46-year-old will be based at Sale’s Carrington training ground and will work on projects across the commercial, community and rugby departments of the club.

Speaking about his Sale return, Robinson said: “I want to work with people who are passionate about bringing about change and as soon as I started speaking to Sid (Sutton, Sharks CEO) it was clear that we were perfectly aligned and we had the same desire to develop people and care for the community.

“I know what this game has done for me and I know the impact rugby can have on lives. I have gained a lot of experience in the 14 years since I finished playing and now I’m really excited to be back at a club where I can use that to make a difference.

“This club gave me so many of my best memories on a rugby field. Now I want to use all the knowledge and experience that I have to help the club in some of the areas that I have worked in – community, corporate, and rugby too.

“This role now gives me a chance to work with Sid and the club and make a huge difference on and off the field. Sid’s vision for the club going forward is something I want to be a part of. I want to help make the club stronger on and off the field.

“The potential to grow the club is huge and we have big plans to increase the fan base and make this club an organisation that the north of England can truly be proud of. I haven’t been this excited about a new project for a long, long time.”

Robinson won more than 50 international caps and scored a try in England’s 2003 World Cup final triumph against Australia – now back at Sale, he now wants to pass on the experience he picked up during a glittering 20-year, cross-code career.

“With Alex Sanderson and his team in place, we are perfectly placed to keep building and improving on the pitch. We have got some of the world’s best players at this club and there is no limit to what we can achieve.

“Alex and I played together twenty years ago at Sale. He was really enthusiastic about the impact I could have on the current squad. I know from being around the players that they want to learn. Some of them have been asking about footwork drills already.

“It’s an honour for me to be able to come back and add to the mix of skills already at the club. Alex’s approach to the game, in particular the mental side of playing rugby and the relationship he has with the players, mirrors the way I see things.”

Sharks CEO Sutton added: “Jason is such a huge part of this club’s rich history. We want to learn from his experience and from the achievements in the past, but we also want to move forward and build a club that our supporters – and everyone in the north – can be proud of.

“This is a new era for Sale Sharks. We have a clear vision to build a culture that develops and cares for people and the local community is right at the heart of this. After meeting several times with Jason, it’s clear to see that his values and ambitions are aligned perfectly with ours. He cares deeply about giving to the community, sharing his experiences with all and using rugby as a tool to promote this.

“His story speaks for itself and we’re really excited to bring him back to work right across the organisation. It’s the perfect storm.”

