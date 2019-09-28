Recap: Japan vs Ireland LIVE | Rugby World Cup

  • LIVE
Argentina ARG 28 Tonga TON 12
Japan JAP 19 Ireland IRE 12
South Africa RSA 57 Namibia NAM 3
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
Taranaki TAR 19 Southland SOU 0
Tasman TAS 40 Auckland AUC 0
Bay of Plenty BAY 51 Hawke's Bay HAW 24
Wellington WEL 57 Northland NOR 36
Canterbury CAN 38 Counties COU 5
Cheetahs CHE 48 Glasgow GLA 14
Ulster ULS 38 Ospreys SWA 14
Kings KIN 27 Cardiff CAR 31
Munster MUN 39 Dragons GWE 9
Scarlets SCA 18 Connacht CON 10
Benetton BEN 27 Leinster LEI 32
Edinburgh EDI 50 Zebre ZEB 15
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Leicester LEI 27 Exeter EXE 7
Northampton NOR 32 Wasps WAS 36
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
South Africa RSA Canada CAN Tue
8 Oct
6:15am
Argentina ARG USA USA Wed
9 Oct
12:45am
Scotland SCO Russia RUS Wed
9 Oct
3:15am
Wales WAL Fiji FIJ Wed
9 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Georgia GEO Fri
11 Oct
6:15am
New Zealand NZL Italy ITA Sat
12 Oct
12:45am
England ENG France FRA Sat
12 Oct
4:15am
Ireland IRE Samoa SAM Sat
12 Oct
6:45am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Southland SOU Bay of Plenty BAY Thu
10 Oct
2:35am
Taranaki TAR Auckland AUC Fri
11 Oct
2:35am
Hawke's Bay HAW Tasman TAS Fri
11 Oct
9:35pm
Manawatu MAN Counties COU Sat
12 Oct
12:05am
Wellington WEL Waikato WAI Sat
12 Oct
2:35am
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Munster MUN Fri
11 Oct
12:15pm
Leinster LEI Edinburgh EDI Fri
11 Oct
2:35pm
Dragons GWE Connacht CON Fri
11 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Ulster ULS Sat
12 Oct
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Gloucester GLO Bath BAT Fri
11 Oct
2:45pm
Recap: Japan vs Ireland LIVE

Recap: Japan vs Ireland LIVE | Rugby World Cup

Relive all the action as Rugby World Cup hosts Japan take on Ireland in Shizuoka.

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

Ireland come into the match off the back of an encouraging demolition of Six Nations rivals Scotland, but they now have to cope with Japan’s “Ferrari” wing, hat-trick hero Kotaro Matsushima who lit up the opening night of the World Cup when the hosts saw off Russia 30-10 in Tokyo.

Japan boss Jamie Joseph quickly likened the 26-year-old to Italy’s black-horse branded sports cars, tipping the South Africa-born winger to continue to impress at the tournament.

Matsushima himself looked to downplay that comparison but had few qualms in highlighting Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale’s much-vaunted power game. Insisting it would be difficult to give himself a nickname, Matsushima said of Stockdale: “Well he’s big, so he’s like a speedy truck I would say; a two or three metric ton truck.”

Japan have spoken at length all week about their readiness to conquer the nerves that racked their opening night performance against Russia.

The Brave Blossoms admitted to being overawed by the occasion of the curtain call on the first World Cup in Asia, with a raucous capacity crowd something they had not previously encountered.

Head coach Joseph’s men struggled under the high ball, and know they can ill afford to repeat such shortcomings against an Ireland side stacked with aerial threats.

Matsushima still believes he can bag two tries against the Irish however, in a bold prediction of bidding to extend his hot scoring streak.

“There were lots of things that didn’t go well against Russia,” said Matsushima. “There will be good chances once the ball comes out wide and I’d like to score two tries.

“Under the high ball, the first thing is to persevere. Even if we drop balls we need to maintain a strong connection among the back-three, keep our positions where each of us can help each other out and don’t give away possession easily. We need to start with the catcher doing his job first.”

Recap: Japan vs Ireland LIVE | Rugby World Cup